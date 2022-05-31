Ancillare Launches Employee Training and Development Program, Offers Tuition Assistance
Leading life sciences supply chain organization announces new professional development resources for its staff.
Global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) leader Ancillare, LP, the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Ancillary Supply Chain for Phase I-IV clinical research, is proud to announce the official launch of Ancillare University, a set of professional development courses for its staff.
— Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer, Ancillare, LP
Ancillare University includes a variety of resources for professionals at all levels, including Leadership and Executive courses, preparation for Project Management Certifications, Technology training, and more. The program became available to employees earlier this year and is fully accessible to its remote-first workforce.
In addition to the educational resources it offers internally, Ancillare also offers a tuition assistance program for employees advancing their careers through higher education.
“Ancillare University is designed to help our employees build more fulfilling, growth-oriented careers,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “As an organization built on innovation, it is highly important that we continue to invest in our workforce.”
Ancillare is currently hiring for a variety of roles in Project Management, Clinical Operations, Procurement, Technology, and more. To learn more about open positions and available benefits, visit Ancillare.com/Careers.
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC™) for Phase I-IV clinical research. Ancillare arms Sponsors of global clinical trials with customized, end-to-end supply plans, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s industry-shaping model navigates the complexities of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain to reduce both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improve operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.
Ancillare has supported more than 8,000 clinical trials across 550,000 clinical sites in over 100 countries with corporate offices in the United States and the Netherlands, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.
