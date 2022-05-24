RV Industry kicks off 7th Annual Canadian RV and Camping Week May 24th-29th, 2022

Canadian Camping and RV Week In support of Care Camps Campers Code

Canadian Campgrounds and RV Dealers invite Campers and RV'ers to join together and celebrate the importance of the RV and Camping Industry May 24 – 29, 2022.

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian Campgrounds and RV Dealers coast to coast are inviting their Campers and RV'ers to join together and celebrate the importance of the RV and Camping Industry during the seventh annual Canadian RVing and Camping Week scheduled for May 24 – 29, 2022.The special occasion is organized and sponsored by the Canadian Camping and RV Council and their Provincial Campground Owners Associations, the RVDA of Canada, Canadian RV Association and Go RVing Canada.Camping is an opportunity for families to spend quality time together, to create lifelong memories and to discover Canada’s natural landscape all of which has never been as important to the well-being of Canadian families as it is today.For the past several years, Canadian RV and Camping Week has marked the official kickoff of Canada’s summer camping season and this year Canadian Campground Owners will put their own twist to the week to acknowledge the return of their campers with special events, discounted overnight fees and/or fun activities for the whole family.“The importance of campgrounds by outdoor enthusiasts has been amplified during the COVID 19 pandemic when more and more Canadians looked at camping for the first time as a safe and healthy way to get outdoors and vacation responsibly” said Robert Trask, CCRVC’s Chairman. “We are excited to celebrate Canadian RVing and Camping Week coast to coast without restrictions that we saw the past 2 years during the pandemic”.Participating campgrounds will offer their own way to celebrate the return of their campers during Canadian RV and Camping Week which may include holding special events, discounted overnight fees and/or specific activities to commemorate the week.As in previous years, Canadian RV and Camping Week has supported a charitable organization and this year campgrounds have committed to supporting Care Camps, a charity which helps to send children with cancer to go camping. Care Camps has a network of over 100 specialized summer camps throughout Canada and the United States to benefit children battling this dreaded disease.The Canadian RV and Camping Industry are inviting Canadian Campers coast to coast to visit their local privately owned campground during Canadian RV and Camping Week and join together with us to celebrate the start of another great camping season!-30-Media Contact:shane.devenish@crva.cva905-315-3156Facts About the Industry:The Canadian Camping and RV Council is an Association consisting of the Provincial Campground Owners Associations across Canada, RVDA of Canada and the Canadian RV Association. The Canadian RV and Camping Industry contributes over $6.2 billion to the economy, employs 67,000 individuals, contributes over $3.4 Billion to Canadian Tourism, and has seen its popularity boom over the COVID pandemic.

