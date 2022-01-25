Canadian RV Association moving forward on plans to hold in-person Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show March 3-6, 2022
The Canadian RV Association is excited to announce that the Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show will take place March 3-6th with strict COVID protocols.BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 21st, Premier Ford and the Provincial Government of Ontario announced a plan to lift certain public health and safety measures effective January 31st including cinemas, restaurants, bars, non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms; and meeting and event spaces.
In the release, the Ontario government further revealed that it will follow a careful phased approach to gradually easing COVID-19 restrictions with 21 days between each step and that capacity limits in indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required including meeting and event centres can go back to 100% capacity on February 21st, two weeks before The Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show is currently scheduled.
While we are extremely pleased to hear that the Ministry of Health and the Premier of Ontario are anticipating that the peak of the 4th wave is near and that our public professionals believe that it is a secure time to loosen restrictions, please be assured that the health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees and staff will continue to be our # 1 priority.
The Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show, working alongside Ontario Health and The International Centre have developed the following COVID policy for our event this year scheduled for March 3rd-6th, 2022, a policy that show attendees, staff and exhibitors must follow. See policy at www.thebigrvshow.ca
We know the past 2 years have been unbelievably difficult on everyone and we are looking at this year’s Toronto Spring Camping and RV Show as a chance to give hope that we are nearing the end while serving as a gigantic step moving forward to getting back to some sense of normality for all of us who enjoy camping and the outdoors. After all, what better way to get ready for camping season than to come shop for the latest and greatest RV models!
Given “The Year of the RV” in 2021 and the much higher retail numbers that the RV industry has experienced, inventory issues have led to a few of our usual Big RV Show exhibitors to skip 2022. However, please be assured that the largest Ontario RV retailers are all back and will be showing off their usual displays showcasing RVs of every model and for any budget.
In absence of the Great Canadian RV Parts and Accessories Superstore, we are excited to announce our brand new “Campers Marketplace” in Hall 2 where our Booth Exhibitors will all be located this year. We know that they are all really looking forward to seeing everyone again!
Finally, in order to avoid smaller enclosed areas, we have decided to move our seminars and speakers (normally off the main aisle in Hall 1) to the Go RVing Canada Activity Zone Big Stage in Hall 2 where we will also have our draws, giveaways and fun activities for all ages all in one place!
Shop at the show for a great deal or just learn more about the RV Lifestyle. Come find your next adventure at The Big RV Show March 3rd-6th, 2022 at The International Centre.
It’s been a long time, and we are excited to see all of you again.
Please don’t hesitate to contact our Show Office if you have any questions. Contact: shannon.ocallaghan@crva.ca
