Canadian RV and Camping Industry celebrates 7th Annual Canadian Camping Appreciation Weekend September 9th-11th, 2022
Canadian Camping Appreciation Weekend is an initiative coordinated by the Canadian Camping and RV Council and its members to say thank you to their campers.
The importance of Canadian Private Campgrounds has risen since COVID 19 as more and more Canadians looked at camping for the first time as a safe and healthy way to vacation responsibly”BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Camping Appreciation Weekend is a national initiative coordinated by the Canadian Camping and RV Council and its members to thank their campers for their patronage and to help celebrate the importance of the Camping and RV lifestyle.
Shane Devenish
Private Campgrounds throughout Canada will be able to participate in the Camping Appreciation Weekend from coast-to-coast, many offering discounted site fees and events in support of Care Camps, a charity that sends Canadian kids battling cancer to specialized oncology camps where they can enjoy nature, childhood, and fun.
Campers can access a special weekend stay offer of two-nights, get the third night at 50% off or other special discounts at participating campgrounds.
“CCRVC is excited about the opportunity to again partner with Care Camps during our 7th Annual Camper Appreciation Weekend to help with their fundraising efforts to give children with cancer the chance to get outside and enjoy the camping experience. We are truly honoured and proud to be a partner of Care Camps and we are looking forward to a great Camper Appreciation Weekend!” said Cara Csizmadia, CCRVC’s Membership and Benefits Coordinator.
Camping Quebec has several hundred participating campgrounds during Canadian Camping Appreciation Weekend offering (2) nights Friday September 9th and Saturday September 10th for $60.00 to celebrate their 60th Anniversary as an Association! To find participating Campgrounds in Quebec visit - https://www.campingquebec.com/en/promotions/participe-a-la-promotion-speciale-automne
“The importance of Canadian Private Campgrounds has been brought to the forefront since the COVID 19 pandemic when we saw more and more Canadians look towards camping for the first time as a safe and healthy way to get outdoors and vacation responsibly” said Shane Devenish, CCRVC’s Executive Director.
“Our Campgrounds offered the opportunity for families to spend time together, create lifelong memories, and discover Canada’s natural landscape and they have never been as important to the well being of Canadians and international travellers as they have demonstrated over the last 3 years.”
To learn more about Canadian Camping Appreciation Weekend and who is participating, please visit - https://ccrvc.ca/event/camping-appreciation-weekend/
The Canadian Camping and RV Council is pleased to be joined by Wayfarer Insurance this year who have generously donated $5,000 towards Care Camps fundraising objectives.
“Wayfarer is proud to partner with the CCRVC to help raise funds for Care Camps! At Camp, kids can forget about the chemo, the radiation, and all the hard stuff that comes with cancer….and just be a child again.”
About CCRVC
The Canadian Camping and RV Council is comprised of the Provincial Campground Owners Associations, the Canadian RV Association and the RVDA of Canada to provide for the betterment and support of Private Campgrounds and the Camping and RV Industry in Canada. The Association also serves as the national advocacy voice of Private Campgrounds.
The Canadian RV and Camping Industry contributes over $6.2 billion to the economy, employs 67,000 individuals, contributes over $3.4 Billion to Canadian Tourism, and has seen its popularity boom amongst consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
About Care Camps
Since its inception, Care Camps has raised more than $18 million so kids can attend camp free of charge, with no additional cost to their already financially burdened families. Through its charitable fundraising efforts, Care Camps will provide necessary support to send kids with cancer to medically supervised cancer camps where they can have fun, build awesome friendships, feel the joy that comes from camping and spending time in nature, make memories that will help them heal and ultimately return home feeling renewed and filled with hope.
Shane Devenish
Canadian Camping and RV Council
+1 905-315-3156
