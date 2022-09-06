Canadian RV and Camping Industry celebrates 7th Annual Canadian Camping Appreciation Weekend September 9th-11th, 2022

Canadian RV and Camping Industry plans the 7th Annual Canadian Camping Appreciation Weekend September 9th-11th, 2022 at Campgrounds across Canada Canadian Camping Appreciation Weekend September 9th-11th, 2022

Canadian Camping Appreciation Weekend is an initiative coordinated by the Canadian Camping and RV Council and its members to say thank you to their campers.

The importance of Canadian Private Campgrounds has risen since COVID 19 as more and more Canadians looked at camping for the first time as a safe and healthy way to vacation responsibly” — Shane Devenish