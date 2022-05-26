Stibo Systems and Amplifi announce Global Premier Partnership
Expansion of long-standing partnership opens up huge opportunities for existing and future Stibo Systems customersDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the world’s leading strategy and information management consultancies, Amplifi are delighted to announce the global expansion of our strategic Premier partnership with Stibo Systems, providers of a best-in-breed multidomain Master Data Management platform.
Amplifi already have a long-standing relationship with Stibo Systems in North America which was galvanized in Europe following Amplifi’s acquisition of Comma Group, an existing Stibo Systems Premier partner. That grew our customer base to over 40 joint Amplifi and Stibo Systems customers across North America, UK, Nordics, DACH and Benelux. In addition, Amplifi have experience of over 150 STEP implementations in our consulting team in key sectors such as Retail, Manufacturing, CPG and Distribution & Wholesale.
Due to that, Amplifi is proud to have one the most comprehensive Stibo Systems delivery capabilities on a global scale and has been recognized by Gartner for four consecutive years as a Leading MDM External Service Provider.
The expansion of our Premier Partnership is a key step in further supporting our global customers and being able to offer expert advisory, consultancy, implementation and support for the multidomain STEP Master Data Management platform.
“We are delighted to expand our Premier partnership with Stibo Systems and build on our joint success.” said Leigh Wells, Chief Growth Officer at Amplifi. “Enterprise data problems are becoming more complex and platforms like Stibo Systems (STEP), are playing a critical role in enabling our customers to solve these challenges.”
The global expansion of our strategic Partnership enables existing and future Stibo Systems customers access to Amplifi’s team of global STEP experts ensuring they get the best of both worlds.
“One of Stibo Systems key pillars is a strong commitment to our partners so they can deliver the best possible MDM solutions to our joint customers” said Adrian Carr, CEO at Stibo Systems. “Amplifi have demonstrated continued excellence with STEP implementation, support and enhancements in North America and Europe and the confirmation of their global Premier partnership means the best is yet to come.”
To find out more about our global Premier partnership, please contact our team.
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world’s leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its global offices.
About Stibo Systems
Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data. We empower them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. This gives them the transparency they require and desire – a single, accurate view of their master data – so they can make informed decisions and achieve goals of scale, scope and ambition. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. More at https://www.stibosystems.com.
Tracy R A Zettinig
Amplifi
+1 855-321-8500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other