Omina Technologies Brings Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence to the U.S. through the Belgium Economic Mission

Princess Astrid will lead the Belgian Economic Mission to Atlanta, New York City, and Boston from June 4-12ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omina Technologies is proud to announce their participation in the upcoming Belgium Economic Mission to the U.S., from June 4-12 in New York, Boston, and Atlanta. The mission, led by HRH Princess Astrid (representative of the King) and HE Sophie Wilmès, will strengthen business partnerships between Belgium and the U.S. Omina Technologies’ participation brings trustworthy and ethical artificial intelligence solutions through its AI Consultancy and Justifai Platform.
Belgian and U.S. companies from different sectors, including healthcare and life sciences, will participate in this 8-day event. This is the first Belgium Economic Mission to the U.S. in 5 years, with an expected attendance of 500+ participants who will engage in B2B meetings, networking, and seminars.
"Omina Technologies is extremely excited to participate in the Belgian Economic Mission to the U.S. and bring our AI solutions to key industries like healthcare and life sciences,” said Omina President of U.S. Division, Brian Alexander. “These are sectors where AI is being used to make high-stakes decisions in the context of a complex regulatory framework. During the Mission, Omina will be focusing on how our Justifai platform can empower business domain experts to co-create scalable, trustworthy and regulatory compliant AI innovations."
About Omina Technologies: Omina Technologies is an artificial intelligence agency founded by Rachel Alexander in Belgium in 2016. In 2020, Brian Alexander joined as President of their U.S. division in McLean, VA. Their AI platform, Justifai, is designed to empower business domain experts to co-create scalable, trustworthy and regulatory compliant AI innovations and bring them to value faster and more efficiently. Omina Technologies prides itself on making AI explainable and transparent, with respect for data privacy.
