MUR visits API, talks livelihood projects

MACAU, May 24 - To deepen the general public’s understanding of old neighbourhood redevelopment and the livelihood project in Hengqin, Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) team members visited the Macau Institution of People’s Alliance (API) to explain the redevelopment of Iao Hon Estate and the development of Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) in Hengqin.

During the visit, MUR Board of Directors Chairperson Peter Lam Kam Seng, Vice-Chairperson Leong Keng Seng, Board Member Tam Chi Wai, Senior Architect Nick Chan Hoi Wa and Urban Planner Joyce Tam Hoi Ian presented the projects the company is currently working on and answered questions raised by the meeting’s attendees, which included API Chairperson Si Ka Lon, Vice-Chairpersons Song Pek Kei, Chung Kin San and President Lei Leong Wong, as well as over 100 residents and shop owners from the neighbourhood, who were mainly concerned about the consolidation of ownership, redevelopment costs, allocation of units, location and management of transport and community facilities, arrangements for shops to move back and the business environment after redevelopment.

MUR team members pointed out that the local area plan for Iao Hon Estate adopts “stock optimisation”, vertical city and walkable neighbourhood concepts to create a comfortable environment for living and doing businesses in, by connecting the neighbourhood via footbridges and pedestrian streets, further linking up to the nearby pedestrian network. At present, a majority of the property owners agree to go ahead with redevelopment. MUR will continue to meet property owners to go over the details and take the different aspects into consideration.

To speed up the progress, instead of acquisition, MUR will promote Iao Hon’s urban renewal project by way of obtaining property owners’ agreement to redevelopment. The block of flats to have obtained sufficient number of agreements would be given priority to redevelopment, realising the local area plan one step at a time.

During the meeting, MUR team members also showed a video about the MNN livelihood project in Hengqin, with attendees giving positive feedback on the project’s development plan and design. The neighbourhood’s public services such as education, community and medical services will be docked with their Macau counterparts upon completion, with the aim of creating a multi-functional living environment that Macau residents are accustomed to. Many attendees also asked about MNN’s sale arrangement, it is expected that the commodity housing pre-sale permit for MNN would be obtained at the end of the year.

API Vice Presidents Hoi Long Tong, Chan Peng Peng, Yuan Hanjun, Zhang Senhua, Xu Zhiwei and Ng Hong Kei also attended the meeting.