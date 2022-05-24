Book Launch for The Journey of a Sage by Life Mastery Guide Kristen Bomas in Boca Raton on Thursday, July 21st 2022
Noted South Florida Author Will Discuss Her Transformational Self-Help Book Held at the Boca Raton Historical Society and Museum
This book guides the reader to a style of communication that opens a soulful purpose that leads to growth in the Self and relationships”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITES STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted South Florida life mastery guide Kristen Bomas announced today that the official book launch for her dynamic new work, The Journey of a Sage, will be held at Boca Raton Historical Society and Museum on Thursday, July 21st 2022. The book transforms traditional psychology with a game-changing approach that invites readers to live beyond the fears that inhibit their path of inner freedom. Kristen Bomas is a trained clinical psychologist, speaker, author, workshop facilitator and creator of The Sage’s Template™, a widely-acclaimed tool that she incorporates into her work.
— Kristen Bomas, Speaker, Author, Workshop Facilitator
The Journey of a Sage provides guidance and tools to understand and master life challenges efficiently and effectively. Bomas guides readers through the teachings she’s developed over nearly three decades of private practice, as well as during her own personal journey. The book encourages its readers to “learn how to surrender to life as a river surrenders to its flow.”
“This book guides the reader to a style of communication that opens a soulful purpose that leads to growth in the Self and relationships,” says Bomas, “Communication with the Self is what defines life experiences.”
The Journey of a Sage offers diagrams and descriptions that help give readers an understanding of life, its blocks and challenges, and provides a template to find mastery and freedom in life. By following Bomas’s proven approach, readers will learn to:
• Attain true joy and freedom
• Become free from the judgement of Self and others
• Tap into one’s own wisdom and embrace happiness
• Define what one wants to experience in life
• Learn to speak their truth
“Mastering life has nothing to do with rigorous control, and everything to do with curious investigation,” said Bomas. “The Journey of a Sage will open doors people never knew were closed and allow readers to master their own lives instead of floundering in its shadows,” said Bomas.
To stay informed and sign up for the book launch event, visit https://www.kristenbomas.com/the-journey-of-the-sage.php.
About Kristen Bomas
Kristen Bomas is a speaker, author, workshop facilitator, licensed psychotherapist, and the creator of The Sage’s Template, a relationship framework for the most anguished and complicated of marriages - the one between yourself and your universe that won’t behave.
By addressing the fact that life always ditches the original plan, her work reveals how fear becomes a bedfellow. Trauma gets the better of us. Contentment sees other people. And divorce from our true nature is therefore inevitable. But we can mend this delicate, fractured bond we have to the world around us. IF we’re willing to venture beyond the margins of our normal thought patterns...and confront what awaits us there.
Kristen invites us to reunite with life, spirit, ambition, community, business partners, and personal genius. With no one-size-fits-all technique, she requires in her clients and the organizations she engages with, a willingness to explore. Because “mastering” life has nothing to do with rigorous control. And everything to do with curious investigation. To learn more, please visit: www.KristenBomas.com.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn