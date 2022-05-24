Submit Release
Prime Minister to receive President of the European Council

SWEDEN, May 24 - On Wednesday 25 May, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will receive the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Their discussions will concern current EU matters ahead of next week’s meeting of the European Council, and the security situation in the EU in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Minister for EU Affairs Hans Dahlgren will also take part in the meeting.

11.30: Ms Andersson receives Mr Michel outside the entrance to Björnen – photo opportunity

10.45–11.15: Admittance and security checks ahead of the photo opportunity, via Rödbodgatan 6

12.45: Press conference in Bella Venezia

12.15–12.40: Admittance and security checks ahead of the press conference, via Rödbodgatan 6

The press briefing will be livestreamed on government.se and on the Government’s YouTube channel.

The Government’s YouTube channel

A maximum of 2 people per editorial office. Participation is subject to available space. Press credentials are required.

Advance registration required by 14.00 on Tuesday 24 May to Nina Kefi (see press contacts). Give your name, the name of your editorial office, your email address and mobile phone number, and attach a photo of your press credentials.

