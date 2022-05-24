Prime Minister to receive President of the European Council

SWEDEN, May 24 - On Wednesday 25 May, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will receive the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Their discussions will concern current EU matters ahead of next week’s meeting of the European Council, and the security situation in the EU in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Minister for EU Affairs Hans Dahlgren will also take part in the meeting.

