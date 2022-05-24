Enago & Ulatus Participate in the Japan Geoscience Union, 2022
Helping authors and young researchers with trusted publication support services.
The Japan Geoscience Union, 2022 is held in Chiba, Japan, from May 23rd to 25th, and Enago and Ulatus are participating in the event. Both the brands are a part of the global scientific communications company Crimson Interactive. The Japan Geoscience Union helps students, from every stage of their educational and/or research career, connect with publishers and institutes that will help further their study and also aid in choosing a relevant field of study.
— Shilpa Mittal, Ulatus CEO
Enago, with its wide range of academic editing and proofreading services, and Ulatus, with its various translation and localization solutions, can aid early-career researchers in understanding and navigating the world of academic publication.
This year’s Japan GeoScience union has several sessions planned to present frontier topics related to earth and planetary sciences-related communities. These sessions are open to the public to promote scientists’ outreach activities and help various scientific societies understand the fields the Japan Geoscience Union conducts research in.
Speaking on the importance of participating in such events, Rajiv Shirke- Vice President, Global Operations, and Shilpa Mittal, Ulatus CEO said, “Our association with this Union is to help us understand the challenges of the research community and aid them in their publication journey. We seek to participate in more such events worldwide.”
About Enago (www.enago.com)
Enago is a trusted name in author services for the global research community. Founded in 2005, Enago has worked with over 2,000,000 researchers in more than 125 countries improving the communication of their research and helping them to achieve success. Enago Academy, the education arm of Enago, addresses the needs of early-stage researchers by providing training resources via different digital platforms and onsite workshops. In 2017, Enago launched Enago Learn, an innovative e-learning platform designed to improve knowledge of the scholarly publishing process. In 2020, Enago launched Trinka AI, a ground-breaking suite of AI-based tools to support the entire editorial workflow. Enago operates globally with regional teams supporting researchers and institutions locally. Enago has offices and teams in four continents. Enago is a member of COPE and encourages all principles of ethical publishing and provides a wide range of educational resources and services to support the researcher/author in their scholarly communication goals.
About Ulatus (www.ulatus.com)
Since its inception in 2005, Ulatus has become one of the world's foremost language solutions providers. With Localize to Globalize as their motto, they endeavor to 'go beyond' mere language translation in supporting brands to build a strong local presence. Ulatus goes the extra mile to solve the problems clients face and has developed a host of innovative technology platforms to make all its operations smooth and highly efficient. Ulatus is among the 1% of translation companies in the world to be ISO 17100:2015 certified.
