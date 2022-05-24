B&H WORLDWIDE WINS EU-WIDE WAREHOUSING CONTRACT FOR FL TECHNICS

FL Technics warehousing contract

FL Technics, has awarded B&H Worldwide a contract to manage its aircraft parts storage in Germany.

One of Europe's largest MRO (Maintenance and Repair Organisations), FL Technics, has awarded B&H Worldwide a contract to manage its aircraft parts storage in Germany. The two companies have had a long-term commercial relationship in both the UK and Singapore but this is the first time they have worked together in mainland Europe.

Effective immediately, B&H Worldwide will utilise its Frankfurt warehouse facility to store a range of aerospace consumables, engine spare parts, rotables and Dangerous Goods to ensure they can be efficiently distributed to customers across the European Union.

FL Technics is a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, operating in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, ranging from base maintenance solutions and the largest independent line maintenance network to aviation assets trading and management services as well as specialized shops for production, engine repairs, and wheels & brakes maintenance operations.

All warehousing will be undertaken adhering to strict operating procedures, safety protocols and administrative controls and will be managed using FirstTrac, B&H’s unique, in-house developed aerospace software solution.

“Europe has always been a major market for B&H Worldwide and it’s a testament to the scope of our international capabilities that FL Technics has chosen to trust us with its aircraft parts storage across the EU,” says Jakub Ptacnik, B&H’s Business Development Manager for Eastern Europe.

In addition to providing parts warehousing services, FL Technics has an option to take up freight management, AOG and other specialist services which B&H Worldwide can provide.



Mildaras Masilionis, Head of Logistics and Storage Department at FL Technics, emphasized the importance of long-term trusted partnership between the organizations:

“In the aviation industry the sustainable and trusted partnerships are crucial for growth, thus I am glad we excelled in the cooperation with B&H Worldwide as both companies will leverage the synergies within our global operations of logistics and MRO businesses.”

