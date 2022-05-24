B&H WORLDWIDE WINS EU-WIDE WAREHOUSING CONTRACT FOR FL TECHNICS

FL Technics warehousing contract

FL Technics warehousing contract

FL Technics, has awarded B&H Worldwide a contract to manage its aircraft parts storage in Germany.

WEST DRAYTON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Europe’s largest MRO (Maintenance and Repair Organisations), FL Technics, has awarded B&H Worldwide a contract to manage its aircraft parts storage in Germany. The two companies have had a long-term commercial relationship in both the UK and Singapore but this is the first time they have worked together in mainland Europe.

Effective immediately, B&H Worldwide will utilise its Frankfurt warehouse facility to store a range of aerospace consumables, engine spare parts, rotables and Dangerous Goods to ensure they can be efficiently distributed to customers across the European Union.

FL Technics is a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, operating in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, ranging from base maintenance solutions and the largest independent line maintenance network to aviation assets trading and management services as well as specialized shops for production, engine repairs, and wheels & brakes maintenance operations.

All warehousing will be undertaken adhering to strict operating procedures, safety protocols and administrative controls and will be managed using FirstTrac, B&H’s unique, in-house developed aerospace software solution.

“Europe has always been a major market for B&H Worldwide and it’s a testament to the scope of our international capabilities that FL Technics has chosen to trust us with its aircraft parts storage across the EU,” says Jakub Ptacnik, B&H’s Business Development Manager for Eastern Europe.

In addition to providing parts warehousing services, FL Technics has an option to take up freight management, AOG and other specialist services which B&H Worldwide can provide.


Mildaras Masilionis, Head of Logistics and Storage Department at FL Technics, emphasized the importance of long-term trusted partnership between the organizations:

“In the aviation industry the sustainable and trusted partnerships are crucial for growth, thus I am glad we excelled in the cooperation with B&H Worldwide as both companies will leverage the synergies within our global operations of logistics and MRO businesses.”

Leanne Walmsley
B&H Worldwide
+447823335507
email us here

You just read:

B&H WORLDWIDE WINS EU-WIDE WAREHOUSING CONTRACT FOR FL TECHNICS

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Leanne Walmsley
B&H Worldwide
+447823335507
Company/Organization
B&H Worldwide
1 Saxon Way Trading Estate, Harmondsworth
West Drayton, UB7 0LW
United Kingdom
+44 208 283 0215
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

* FIND OUT MORE *

More From This Author
B&H WORLDWIDE WINS EU-WIDE WAREHOUSING CONTRACT FOR FL TECHNICS
B&H WORLDWIDE BECOMES A CLIMATE POSITIVE BUSINESS
B&H WORLDWIDE WINS QUEEN’S AWARD FOR ENTERPRISE
View All Stories From This Author