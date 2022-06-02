ProHance and SHRMTECH22 present - 'Bridging the Employee-Employer Dissonance in the Hybrid Working Era'
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Future of the Workforce is changing and Remote Work will form a key part of any Future Delivery Model. At the recently concluded SHRM TECH Conference & Expo 2022, which was held in Hyderabad, Arvind Sagar, Head of Professional Services, ProHance talked about the multiple aspects of the future delivery model requires.
SHRM India Tech22 celebrates the spirit of thriving despite adversity and leveraging technology to make work, actually work. VUCA no longer perturbs the majority as much, thanks to the faith instilled by technology – backed by the strength of the digital world, HR folks can confidently get ready to rough it out.
#SHRM TECH22 was the ideal platform for identifying path-breaking innovations, evolving people practices, and cutting-edge technologies that shape Work, the Worker, and the Workplace.
Kishore Reddy
Kishore Reddy
ProHance
