Westminster Barracks / DUI, Simple Assault x2, and Reckless Endangerment

CASE#: 22B1003159

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/23/2022 @2008 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster

VIOLATION: DUI, Simple Assault x2, and Reckless Endangerment

NAME: Coral J. Paige

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on U.S. Route 5 in the Town of Westminster (Windham County) Vermont, reporting a family fight in progress.

Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and determined that 39-year-old Coral J. Paige assaulted two juveniles and then left the scene intoxicated. Vermont State Police later located Paige at a residence in Bellows Falls and arrested her for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of simple assault, and reckless endangerment.

Paige was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on June 21, 2022, at 1300 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 06-21-2022 / 1300 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Daniel Dermody

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)585-5055

Daniel.Dermody@vermont.gov