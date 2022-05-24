Westminster Barracks / DUI, Simple Assault x2, and Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1003159
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/23/2022 @2008 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Westminster
VIOLATION: DUI, Simple Assault x2, and Reckless Endangerment
NAME: Coral J. Paige
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on U.S. Route 5 in the Town of Westminster (Windham County) Vermont, reporting a family fight in progress.
Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and determined that 39-year-old Coral J. Paige assaulted two juveniles and then left the scene intoxicated. Vermont State Police later located Paige at a residence in Bellows Falls and arrested her for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of simple assault, and reckless endangerment.
Paige was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on June 21, 2022, at 1300 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 06-21-2022 / 1300 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
Daniel.Dermody@vermont.gov