Senate Bill 1230 Printer's Number 1667
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - regulations shall not be subject to:
(i) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act
of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(ii) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15, 1980
(P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys
Act.
(iii) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),
known as the Regulatory Review Act.
(2) The department shall transmit the temporary
regulations under paragraph (1) to the Legislative Reference
Bureau for publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
(e) Guidelines.--The department shall develop written
guidelines, in consultation with the participating institutions
and PHEAA, for the implementation of this article.
(f) Annual report to General Assembly.--The department shall
prepare and submit a report to the Governor and the General
Assembly no later than September 30 of each year the funding is
provided under the program. The report shall include the number
of scholarship recipients, programs of study pursued and
graduation rates and award type, disaggregated by institution
and student group, and activities and outcomes conducted in
accordance with the college completion grants.
Section 2004-L. Powers and duties of PHEAA.
(a) Administration of program.--PHEAA shall administer the
program in accordance with the program administration agreement.
(b) Specific powers and duties.--The powers and duties of
PHEAA under the program include the following:
(1) To enter into a program administration agreement
with the department.
