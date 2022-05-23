Senate Bill 1230 Printer's Number 1667

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - regulations shall not be subject to:

(i) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act

of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(ii) Section 204(b) of the act of October 15, 1980

(P.L.950, No.164), known as the Commonwealth Attorneys

Act.

(iii) The act of June 25, 1982 (P.L.633, No.181),

known as the Regulatory Review Act.

(2) The department shall transmit the temporary

regulations under paragraph (1) to the Legislative Reference

Bureau for publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

(e) Guidelines.--The department shall develop written

guidelines, in consultation with the participating institutions

and PHEAA, for the implementation of this article.

(f) Annual report to General Assembly.--The department shall

prepare and submit a report to the Governor and the General

Assembly no later than September 30 of each year the funding is

provided under the program. The report shall include the number

of scholarship recipients, programs of study pursued and

graduation rates and award type, disaggregated by institution

and student group, and activities and outcomes conducted in

accordance with the college completion grants.

Section 2004-L. Powers and duties of PHEAA.

(a) Administration of program.--PHEAA shall administer the

program in accordance with the program administration agreement.

(b) Specific powers and duties.--The powers and duties of

PHEAA under the program include the following:

(1) To enter into a program administration agreement

with the department.

