Senate Bill 1231 Printer's Number 1668

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - pharmacies and the percentage of prescriptions for which

a generic drug was available and dispensed, known as the

generic dispensing rate, by pharmacy type, including an

independent pharmacy, chain pharmacy, supermarket

pharmacy or mass merchandiser pharmacy that is licensed

as a pharmacy by the State and that dispenses medication

to the general public.

(ii) To the extent attributable to patient

utilization, the aggregate amount and the type of

rebates, discounts or price concessions, excluding bona

fide service fees, including, but not limited to,

distribution service fees, inventory management fees,

product stocking allowances and fees associated with

administrative services agreements and patient care

programs negotiated by the PBM, the aggregate amount of

the rebates, discounts or price concessions and the total

number of prescriptions that were dispensed.

(iii) The aggregate amount of the difference between

the amount paid to the PBM and the amount that the PBM

pays retail pharmacies and mail order pharmacies and the

total number of prescriptions that were dispensed.

(4) A pharmacy benefits management contract shall

authorize real-time, electronic, line-by-line, claim-by-claim

review of invoiced PBM pharmacy claims, including using

automated claims adjudication technology to allow for online

comparison of PBM invoices and auditing of other aspects of

the services provided by the PBM for each contract year.

Section 605. Effect of noncompliance.

Any provision of a pharmacy benefits management contract that

violates this chapter shall be void and unenforceable.

20220SB1231PN1668 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30