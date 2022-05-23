Senate Bill 1231 Printer's Number 1668
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - pharmacies and the percentage of prescriptions for which
a generic drug was available and dispensed, known as the
generic dispensing rate, by pharmacy type, including an
independent pharmacy, chain pharmacy, supermarket
pharmacy or mass merchandiser pharmacy that is licensed
as a pharmacy by the State and that dispenses medication
to the general public.
(ii) To the extent attributable to patient
utilization, the aggregate amount and the type of
rebates, discounts or price concessions, excluding bona
fide service fees, including, but not limited to,
distribution service fees, inventory management fees,
product stocking allowances and fees associated with
administrative services agreements and patient care
programs negotiated by the PBM, the aggregate amount of
the rebates, discounts or price concessions and the total
number of prescriptions that were dispensed.
(iii) The aggregate amount of the difference between
the amount paid to the PBM and the amount that the PBM
pays retail pharmacies and mail order pharmacies and the
total number of prescriptions that were dispensed.
(4) A pharmacy benefits management contract shall
authorize real-time, electronic, line-by-line, claim-by-claim
review of invoiced PBM pharmacy claims, including using
automated claims adjudication technology to allow for online
comparison of PBM invoices and auditing of other aspects of
the services provided by the PBM for each contract year.
Section 605. Effect of noncompliance.
Any provision of a pharmacy benefits management contract that
violates this chapter shall be void and unenforceable.
