Senate Bill 1232 Printer's Number 1665

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - (v) (I) Provisions requiring a farmland tract to be

contiguous acreage of at least [50] 25 acres in size

unless the tract is at least ten acres in size and is

either utilized for a crop unique to the area or is

contiguous to property which has a perpetual

conservation easement in place held by a "qualified

organization" as defined in section 170(h)(3) of the

Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (Public Law 99-514, 26

U.S.C. § 170(h)(3)).

(II) A county may require a farmland tract to be

contiguous acreage of at least 35 acres in size

unless the tract [is at least ten acres in size and]

is [either] utilized for a crop unique to the area,

adjacent to the preserved land or is contiguous to a

property which has a perpetual conservation easement

in place held by a "qualified conservation

organization" as defined in section 170(h)(3) of the

Internal Revenue Code of 1986. If a county implements

the provisions of this subclause, State funds used

for the purchase of an agricultural conservation

easement less than 50 acres in size may include costs

incidental to the purchase and shall not exceed 50%

of the purchase price per acre, unless it is at least

ten acres in size and is either utilized for a crop

unique to the area or is contiguous to a property

which has a perpetual conservation easement in place

held by a "qualified conservation organization" as

defined in section 170(h)(3) of the Internal Revenue

Code of 1986. A county program shall require a

minimum weighted value of 20% for prioritizing

