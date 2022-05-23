Senate Bill 1232 Printer's Number 1665
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - (v) (I) Provisions requiring a farmland tract to be
contiguous acreage of at least [50] 25 acres in size
unless the tract is at least ten acres in size and is
either utilized for a crop unique to the area or is
contiguous to property which has a perpetual
conservation easement in place held by a "qualified
organization" as defined in section 170(h)(3) of the
Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (Public Law 99-514, 26
U.S.C. § 170(h)(3)).
(II) A county may require a farmland tract to be
contiguous acreage of at least 35 acres in size
unless the tract [is at least ten acres in size and]
is [either] utilized for a crop unique to the area,
adjacent to the preserved land or is contiguous to a
property which has a perpetual conservation easement
in place held by a "qualified conservation
organization" as defined in section 170(h)(3) of the
Internal Revenue Code of 1986. If a county implements
the provisions of this subclause, State funds used
for the purchase of an agricultural conservation
easement less than 50 acres in size may include costs
incidental to the purchase and shall not exceed 50%
of the purchase price per acre, unless it is at least
ten acres in size and is either utilized for a crop
unique to the area or is contiguous to a property
which has a perpetual conservation easement in place
held by a "qualified conservation organization" as
defined in section 170(h)(3) of the Internal Revenue
Code of 1986. A county program shall require a
minimum weighted value of 20% for prioritizing
20220SB1232PN1665 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30