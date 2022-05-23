Senate Bill 1239 Printer's Number 1659
May 23 - through music and movement to music.
(2) The term includes:
(i) Accepting referrals for music therapy services
from medical, developmental, mental health or education
professionals, family members, clients, caregivers or
others involved and authorized with provision of client
services.
(ii) Conducting a music therapy assessment of a
client to determine if treatment is indicated. If
treatment is indicated, the licensed professional music
therapist collects systematic, comprehensive and accurate
information necessary to determine the appropriate type
of music therapy services to provide for the client.
(iii) Developing an individualized music therapy
treatment plan for a client that is based upon the
results of the music therapy assessment.
(iv) Carrying out an individualized music therapy
treatment plan that is consistent with other medical,
developmental, rehabilitative, habilitating, mental
health, preventive, wellness-care or educational services
being provided to a client.
(v) Evaluating a client's response to music therapy
a nd the individualized music therapy treatment plan,
documenting change and progress and suggesting
modifications, as appropriate.
(vi) Developing a plan for determining when the
provision of music therapy services is no longer needed
in collaboration with the client, a physician or other
provider of health care or education of the client, the
family or caregiver of the client and any other
