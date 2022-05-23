Senate Resolution 298 Printer's Number 1661
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - WHEREAS, An estimated 10,200 Pennsylvanians on Medicare
suffered not only an initial fracture, but also a subsequent
fracture resulting in estimated costs of more than $228.4
million; and
WHEREAS, Building strong bones begins in childhood, and the
peak of bone mass occurs by early adulthood; and
WHEREAS, Osteoporosis and the broken bones it can cause are
not part of normal aging, and care for the prevention of
osteoporosis is important throughout our lifetime; and
WHEREAS, Optimum bone health and prevention of osteoporosis
can be maximized by a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin
D, weight-bearing and muscle-strengthening exercise and a
healthy lifestyle with no smoking or excessive alcohol intake;
and
WHEREAS, Osteoporosis is often called a silent disease
because weakening bones may not be obvious, and breaking a bone
is often the first sign of osteoporosis; and
WHEREAS, Timely bone health screening, diagnosis and
treatment can help prevent fractures leading to hospitalization
and nursing home stays; and
WHEREAS, Cost-effective post-fracture care and improved care
coordination has been demonstrated to reduce the number of
subsequent or recurrent fractures, yet these programs are not
widely available or properly incentivized by Medicare; and
WHEREAS, It is crucial that awareness of bone health and
osteoporosis is increased among the public, health professionals
and policymakers; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of May 2022 as
"Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month" in Pennsylvania;
and be it further
20220SR0298PN1661 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30