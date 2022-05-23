Senate Resolution 300 Printer's Number 1664

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - detailed in research over the last two decades from the evolving

sciences of neuroscience, molecular biology, public health,

genomics and epigenetics; and

WHEREAS, Research reveals experiences such as a community

trauma, individual trauma and pandemic trauma results in

significant impacts at the micro, meso and macro health system

levels; and

WHEREAS, Individuals and leaders of Pennsylvania must

understand and heal to move forward from the current trauma of

COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, We recognize that all individuals, not only

experience trauma from situations such as a pandemic, but also

due to ongoing social injustice practices; and

WHEREAS, The trauma awareness campaign will continue beyond

the month of May and lay the foundational groundwork for more

public/private partnerships in the future; and

WHEREAS, May 25 marks a historic chapter in advancing our

Commonwealth and improving the physical, mental and emotional

health of individuals in Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is a pioneering state for becoming

healing centered; and

WHEREAS, Continued progress towards being healing centered in

communities, organizations, families and as individuals requires

reform in policies, practices and the current narrative; and

WHEREAS, The vital importance and full participation to

create a foundational unified front in awareness, resources and

healing for every individual in Pennsylvania to become trauma

informed is required; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania stands with the national movement,

#WeHealUS, to continue down our path to HEAL PA; and

20220SR0300PN1664 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30