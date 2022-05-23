Senate Resolution 300 Printer's Number 1664
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - detailed in research over the last two decades from the evolving
sciences of neuroscience, molecular biology, public health,
genomics and epigenetics; and
WHEREAS, Research reveals experiences such as a community
trauma, individual trauma and pandemic trauma results in
significant impacts at the micro, meso and macro health system
levels; and
WHEREAS, Individuals and leaders of Pennsylvania must
understand and heal to move forward from the current trauma of
COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, We recognize that all individuals, not only
experience trauma from situations such as a pandemic, but also
due to ongoing social injustice practices; and
WHEREAS, The trauma awareness campaign will continue beyond
the month of May and lay the foundational groundwork for more
public/private partnerships in the future; and
WHEREAS, May 25 marks a historic chapter in advancing our
Commonwealth and improving the physical, mental and emotional
health of individuals in Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is a pioneering state for becoming
healing centered; and
WHEREAS, Continued progress towards being healing centered in
communities, organizations, families and as individuals requires
reform in policies, practices and the current narrative; and
WHEREAS, The vital importance and full participation to
create a foundational unified front in awareness, resources and
healing for every individual in Pennsylvania to become trauma
informed is required; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania stands with the national movement,
#WeHealUS, to continue down our path to HEAL PA; and
20220SR0300PN1664 - 2 -
