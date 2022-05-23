Senate Bill 1244 Printer's Number 1658

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1658

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1244

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, L. WILLIAMS, AUMENT, BAKER, HUTCHINSON,

ARGALL, YUDICHAK, PITTMAN AND STEFANO, MAY 23, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 23, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, further

providing for special provisions applicable to the Keystone

Exams, graduation requirements and alternative competency

assessment.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 121.1 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended to read:

Section 121.1. Special Provisions Applicable to the Keystone

Exams, Graduation Requirements and Alternative Competency

Assessment.--(a) For the 2019-2020 school year and any

subsequent school year in which the Federal Government has

waived the testing and accountability requirements of the

Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (Public Law 89-

10, 20 U.S.C. § 6301 et seq.), as amended by the Every Student

Succeeds Act (Public Law 114-95, 129 Stat. 1802), any student

