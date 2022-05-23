Senate Bill 1244 Printer's Number 1658
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1658
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1244
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, L. WILLIAMS, AUMENT, BAKER, HUTCHINSON,
ARGALL, YUDICHAK, PITTMAN AND STEFANO, MAY 23, 2022
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 23, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in preliminary provisions, further
providing for special provisions applicable to the Keystone
Exams, graduation requirements and alternative competency
assessment.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 121.1 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended to read:
Section 121.1. Special Provisions Applicable to the Keystone
Exams, Graduation Requirements and Alternative Competency
Assessment.--(a) For the 2019-2020 school year and any
subsequent school year in which the Federal Government has
waived the testing and accountability requirements of the
Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (Public Law 89-
10, 20 U.S.C. § 6301 et seq.), as amended by the Every Student
Succeeds Act (Public Law 114-95, 129 Stat. 1802), any student
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21