Submit Release
News Search

There were 846 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,156 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1213 Printer's Number 1669

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - costs if a judgment is entered in favor of the garage or

repair shop on the claim which gives rise to the lien.

(7) A declaration which may be executed by the person

under penalty of perjury stating that:

(i) the person desires to contest the claim which

gives rise to the lien; and

(ii) the person has a valid defense to the claim and

the person shall furnish names and addresses where

official notice may be received of any person known to

claim an interest in the property of the hearing date.

(d) Declaration.--If the magisterial district judge receives

a declaration described under subsection (c) which meets the

requirements under subsection (c), the magisterial district

judge shall notify the garage or repair shop, owner and any

other persons listed in the application or declaration of the

hearing date unless the owner of the vehicle and any known

lienholder have signed, after the lien has arisen, a release of

any interest in the vehicle in the form prescribed by section

7305-A.

(e) Authorization.--If a magisterial district judge does not

receive a declaration described under subsection (c) which meets

the requirements under subsection (c), the magisterial district

judge shall issue an authorization to conduct a lien sale.

(f) Hearing.--In a hearing conducted under this chapter:

(1) the garage or repair shop may have the amount of the

indebtedness and right to sale determined; and

(2) the person requesting the hearing may present and

have determined any defenses, setoffs, counterclaims, cross-

claims or third-party actions.

(g) Fees.--Fees shall be recoverable as a cost by the garage

20220SB1213PN1669 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1213 Printer's Number 1669

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.