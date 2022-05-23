Senate Bill 1213 Printer's Number 1669

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - costs if a judgment is entered in favor of the garage or

repair shop on the claim which gives rise to the lien.

(7) A declaration which may be executed by the person

under penalty of perjury stating that:

(i) the person desires to contest the claim which

gives rise to the lien; and

(ii) the person has a valid defense to the claim and

the person shall furnish names and addresses where

official notice may be received of any person known to

claim an interest in the property of the hearing date.

(d) Declaration.--If the magisterial district judge receives

a declaration described under subsection (c) which meets the

requirements under subsection (c), the magisterial district

judge shall notify the garage or repair shop, owner and any

other persons listed in the application or declaration of the

hearing date unless the owner of the vehicle and any known

lienholder have signed, after the lien has arisen, a release of

any interest in the vehicle in the form prescribed by section

7305-A.

(e) Authorization.--If a magisterial district judge does not

receive a declaration described under subsection (c) which meets

the requirements under subsection (c), the magisterial district

judge shall issue an authorization to conduct a lien sale.

(f) Hearing.--In a hearing conducted under this chapter:

(1) the garage or repair shop may have the amount of the

indebtedness and right to sale determined; and

(2) the person requesting the hearing may present and

have determined any defenses, setoffs, counterclaims, cross-

claims or third-party actions.

(g) Fees.--Fees shall be recoverable as a cost by the garage

20220SB1213PN1669 - 7 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30