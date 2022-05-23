Senate Bill 1213 Printer's Number 1669
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - costs if a judgment is entered in favor of the garage or
repair shop on the claim which gives rise to the lien.
(7) A declaration which may be executed by the person
under penalty of perjury stating that:
(i) the person desires to contest the claim which
gives rise to the lien; and
(ii) the person has a valid defense to the claim and
the person shall furnish names and addresses where
official notice may be received of any person known to
claim an interest in the property of the hearing date.
(d) Declaration.--If the magisterial district judge receives
a declaration described under subsection (c) which meets the
requirements under subsection (c), the magisterial district
judge shall notify the garage or repair shop, owner and any
other persons listed in the application or declaration of the
hearing date unless the owner of the vehicle and any known
lienholder have signed, after the lien has arisen, a release of
any interest in the vehicle in the form prescribed by section
7305-A.
(e) Authorization.--If a magisterial district judge does not
receive a declaration described under subsection (c) which meets
the requirements under subsection (c), the magisterial district
judge shall issue an authorization to conduct a lien sale.
(f) Hearing.--In a hearing conducted under this chapter:
(1) the garage or repair shop may have the amount of the
indebtedness and right to sale determined; and
(2) the person requesting the hearing may present and
have determined any defenses, setoffs, counterclaims, cross-
claims or third-party actions.
(g) Fees.--Fees shall be recoverable as a cost by the garage
20220SB1213PN1669 - 7 -
