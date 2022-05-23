Senate Bill 224 Printer's Number 1672

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 194

PRINTER'S NO. 1672

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

224

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, LANGERHOLC, ARGALL, STEFANO, J. WARD,

PHILLIPS-HILL, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, PITTMAN, BAKER, DUSH

AND COLLETT, FEBRUARY 11, 2021

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON EDUCATION, HOUSE OF

REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, MAY 23, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in certification of teachers,

repealing PROVISIONS RELATING TO certificates issued by other

states and providing for out-of-state applicants for

certifications CERTIFICATION.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1206 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

repealed:

[Section 1206. Certificates Issued by Other States.--(a)

Candidates holding a valid instructional certificate issued by

another state may be eligible for comparable Pennsylvania

certification provided that the candidate meets the following

requirements:

(1) Holds a bachelor's degree from an accredited college or

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19