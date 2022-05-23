Senate Bill 224 Printer's Number 1672
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 194
PRINTER'S NO. 1672
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
224
Session of
2021
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, LANGERHOLC, ARGALL, STEFANO, J. WARD,
PHILLIPS-HILL, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, PITTMAN, BAKER, DUSH
AND COLLETT, FEBRUARY 11, 2021
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON EDUCATION, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, MAY 23, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in certification of teachers,
repealing PROVISIONS RELATING TO certificates issued by other
states and providing for out-of-state applicants for
certifications CERTIFICATION.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1206 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
repealed:
[Section 1206. Certificates Issued by Other States.--(a)
Candidates holding a valid instructional certificate issued by
another state may be eligible for comparable Pennsylvania
certification provided that the candidate meets the following
requirements:
(1) Holds a bachelor's degree from an accredited college or
