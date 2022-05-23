Senate Bill 848 Printer's Number 1670

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1042, 1277

PRINTER'S NO. 1670

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

848

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY MENSCH, BARTOLOTTA, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, TOMLINSON

AND BOSCOLA, AUGUST 27, 2021

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 23, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 27, 1905 (P.L.312, No.218), entitled

"An act creating a Department of Health, and defining its

powers and duties," further providing for the administrative

structure of the Department of Health, establishing the

office of Chief Nursing Officer of the Commonwealth and

providing for the powers and duties of the Chief Nursing

Officer of the Commonwealth.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1 of the act of April 27, 1905 (P.L.312,

No.218), entitled "An act creating a Department of Health, and

defining its powers and duties," is amended to read:

Section 1. Be it enacted, &c., (a) The Department of Health

shall consist of a Secretary of Health, an advisory board [and],

a Physician General[.

(b) The secretary shall be the head of the department, and

shall be appointed by the Governor, with the advice and consent

of the Senate. The secretary shall be either a graduate of an

accredited medical or osteopathic medical school who is a

practicing physician licensed by the Commonwealth or an

