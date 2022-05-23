Senate Resolution 297 Printer's Number 1660
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1660
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
297
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, STEFANO, BROOKS, BROWNE, KEARNEY,
CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, FONTANA, MARTIN, L. WILLIAMS, BARTOLOTTA
AND COMITTA, MAY 23, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 23, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Designating May 18, 2022, as "Emergency Medical Services for
Children Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, More than 30 million children receive emergency
medical care each year due to illness or injury; and
WHEREAS, The needs of children are different than the needs
of adults in medical emergencies; and
WHEREAS, The goal of the national Emergency Medical Services
for Children (EMSC) Program is to help states and communities
prepare for an emergency involving a child through the provision
of pediatric-ready emergency departments and emergency medical
services agencies; and
WHEREAS, The EMSC Program supports research and improvement
science to drive transformation of emergency care systems; and
WHEREAS, The EMSC Program relies on established partnerships
within the emergency medical services community, as well as
multidisciplinary teams of health care providers across the
emergency care continuum, to help states and communities reduce
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17