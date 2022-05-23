Senate Resolution 297 Printer's Number 1660

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 1660

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

297

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, STEFANO, BROOKS, BROWNE, KEARNEY,

CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, FONTANA, MARTIN, L. WILLIAMS, BARTOLOTTA

AND COMITTA, MAY 23, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MAY 23, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating May 18, 2022, as "Emergency Medical Services for

Children Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, More than 30 million children receive emergency

medical care each year due to illness or injury; and

WHEREAS, The needs of children are different than the needs

of adults in medical emergencies; and

WHEREAS, The goal of the national Emergency Medical Services

for Children (EMSC) Program is to help states and communities

prepare for an emergency involving a child through the provision

of pediatric-ready emergency departments and emergency medical

services agencies; and

WHEREAS, The EMSC Program supports research and improvement

science to drive transformation of emergency care systems; and

WHEREAS, The EMSC Program relies on established partnerships

within the emergency medical services community, as well as

multidisciplinary teams of health care providers across the

emergency care continuum, to help states and communities reduce

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17