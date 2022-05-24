TIM HORTONS OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL UNVEILS 2022 LINEUP FEATURING HEADLINERS THE STRUMBELLAS AND SERENA RYDER

2022 LINEUP

The Strumbellas with special guests Frown Line and Stoby free concerts June 24

The Strumbellas headline June 24 at the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival

Serena Ryder with special guests Rebelle and Steve Neville free concerts June 25

Serena Ryder headline June 25 at the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival returns June 24-26 with free all ages concerts from headliners The Strumbellas and Serena Ryder. The all Canadian lineup includes performances from special guests Frown Line, Stoby, Rebelle and Steve Neville.

Highlights will also include performances from Success Dragon Lion Dance, Chinese Canadian Children’s Choir of Canada, RCAF Pipes and Drums, 100th Regiment of Foot, paintings from local artists Debbie Rattcliffe and Coblou and a miniature festival from LEGO artist Matthew Ready.

Spectators can enjoy non-stop dragon boat racing, the festival’s popular multi-sport paddling event, Ottawa Wa’a, featuring OC1’s, SUP’s, SurfSki’s, 1X’s, C-1’s, and K-1’s and the showcase of a two-person dragon boat called the DragonFly in a first ever exhibition race.

The festival is looking forward to the return of the races, free concerts, fantastic festival food and welcoming teams, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors and supporters back to Mooney’s Bay beach this summer.

FRIDAY, JUNE 24
HILLSIDE STAGE
● THE STRUMBELLAS 9:30 PM
● FROWN LINE 8:00 PM
● STOBY 6:30 PM

PADDLERS PARADISE
● CHINESE CANADIAN CHILDREN’S CHOIR OF CANADA 7:00 PM
● SUCCESS DRAGON LION DANCERS 6:50 PM
● RCAF PIPES AND DRUMS 6:45 PM

SATURDAY, JUNE 25
HILLSIDE STAGE
● SERENA RYDER 9:30 PM
● REBELLE 8:00 PM
● STEVE NEVILLE 6:30 PM

Visit Newsroom
