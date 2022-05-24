Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Opens Registration for Free Cryptocurrency Fundamentals for Financial Institutions Webinar

Live webinar attendees are eligible for 1 hour of CPE credit.

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) announced a complimentary webinar entitled, “Cryptocurrency Fundamentals for Financial Institutions: Demystifying Digital Assets in the Marketplace,” featuring CRI Financial Institutions leaders, Phyllis Ingram and Doug Mims. This live and interactive event will take place on June 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CT).

This free 60-minute webinar will cover the basics of crypto assets and blockchain technology, uses of cryptocurrency, an overview of the most current bank regulatory guidance, opportunities for community banks, and risks for financial institutions in the crypto space. Live webinar attendees are eligible for 1 hour of continuing professional education (CPE) credit in the Management Services (Technical) field of study.

Please click here to register for this free webcast.

About

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

