Idaho Broadband Advisory Board May MeetingMay26

The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board will meet on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT.

The board will discuss the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board plan and public comments.

The board is responsible for creating a statewide broadband plan for structuring, prioritizing and dispersing grants from the Idaho Broadband Fund. The Idaho Broadband Fund consists of funds appropriated by the legislature for financial assistance of broadband infrastructure in Idaho to promote equal access in economic development, public safety, telehealth and education.

Interested parties and members of the public can participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Capitol Building, room WW53, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise.

