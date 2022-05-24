Submit Release
News Search

There were 804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,083 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Broadband Advisory Board May MeetingMay26

StartMay 26, 2022 9:00 AM MSTEndMay 26, 2022 11:00 AM MST

The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board will meet on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MT.

The board will discuss the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board plan and public comments.

The board is responsible for creating a statewide broadband plan for structuring, prioritizing and dispersing grants from the Idaho Broadband Fund. The Idaho Broadband Fund consists of funds appropriated by the legislature for financial assistance of broadband infrastructure in Idaho to promote equal access in economic development, public safety, telehealth and education.

Interested parties and members of the public can participate in the meeting remotely. Limited in-person seating will be available at the Idaho Capitol Building, room WW53, located at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise.

Join by desktop or mobile device here.

Click here for the complete meeting agenda.

View the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board members here.

For more information visit: https://commerce.idaho.gov/broadband/

You just read:

Idaho Broadband Advisory Board May MeetingMay26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.