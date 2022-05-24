Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,113 in the last 365 days.

Green Wine Future 2022 by Wineally Day One

Green Wine Future 2022 by Wineally Conference Kicks Off with Impressive Line-up of Speakers

NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Wine Future 2022 by Wineally Day One

Conference Kicks Off with Impressive Line-up of Speakers

Green Wine Future 2022 began today (May 23, 2022) with several exciting keynote addresses and sessions by notable personalities both inside and outside the wine business. Wines of Chile and California Wine hosted the first two or eight global locations of the virtual conference.

Green Wine Future 2022 by Wineally is the sixth edition of a conference pioneered in 2006 under the name of the World Conference on Climate Change & Wine. This 2022 edition is being held virtually from eight world time zones, including host regions of Chile, California, South Africa, Portugal, Spain, France, Barossa Australia, and New Zealand.

Day one of the conference began in the Santiago de Chile time zone, with welcomes by founders Pancho Campo, David Furer, and Michael Wangbickler, as well as Ole Nielsen of Wineally, the title sponsor for the event. Wines of Chile hosted the morning sessions with Aurelia Montes greeting guests. California Wines hosted the afternoon sessions, with Robert Koch of the California Wine Institute welcoming attendees to the North American section of the program.

Keynotes of the day included Greg Jones, CEO of Abacela wines who has been involved in researching climate change for decades. Jones kicked off the conference and gave the attendees an update on climate change and the latest discoveries.

Natalia Bayona, Director of Innovation, Education and Investment for the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) closed the morning sessions with a presentation on sustainable tourism.

The afternoon began with a keynote address by wine legend Miguel Torres, President of Torres Family Vineyards who has been an advocate for more sustainable winery/vineyard operations for more than a decade. The day concluded with an address by Pau Roca, Director General of the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV) concerning climate change and its implications on the future of the wine business.

The sessions of the day included subjects such as:
• Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Identification, Education, and Mitigation
• Can Sustainability and Luxury Products Coexist?
• Sustainable Winemaking Practices: Why and How?
• The Past, Present, and Future of Old Vines
• Harnessing New Technologies & Services to Build Greater Sustainability
• Sustainable Finances and ESG

Day two of the Green Wine Future 2022 conference will include keynotes by:
• Hans Schultz, President of Geisenheim University
• Paul Colditz, Commercial Manager for Fairtrade Africa Southern Africa Network
• Kim Nicholas, Sustainability Scientist at Lund University and Author of Under the Sky we Make
• Clarence Louie, Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band

It will also include sessions on:
• Biodiversity and the Vineyard of Tomorrow
• The Future of Wine Tourism
• What Is Carbon Sequestration and Why Should we Care?
• The Porto Protocol
• The Ups & Downs of Vineyard Locations
• Greening the Supply Chain

The event has the support of the OIV, California Wines, Wines of Chile, Barossa Australia, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Organization, Interprofesional del Vino de España, Viniportugal, Wines of South Africa and many of the world's leading wineries.

Go to http://www.greenwinefuture.com to register for days two, three, and four.

Media Contacts:

Balzac Communications
Mike Wangbicker
Mwangbickler@balzac.com

Chrand Events
Patricia Jimenez
patricia@chrand.es

DF Consults
David Furer
rerufd@gmail.com

Michael Wangbickler
Balzac Communications
+1 707-255-7667
email us here

You just read:

Green Wine Future 2022 by Wineally Day One

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.