VELOCITY PRODUCTION & PACKAGING READIES JUDY GARLAND UNISEX FINE FRAGRANCE FOR HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED REVEAL IN HOLLYWOOD
In Honor of the Icon’s 100th Birthday, Arizona’s Full-Service Manufacturing & Packaging Plant to Produce and Distribute its Most Visible Fulfillment Role
It’s not every day one is given the assignment to manufacture and package a fragrance for the iconic Judy Garland”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It’s not every day one is given the assignment to manufacture and package a fragrance for the iconic Judy Garland,” says Todd Taylor, Owner of Velocity Production and Packaging located in Tempe, Arizona. Taylor is taking this massive task in stride as he and cosmetic chemist, fragrance developer and President/CEO of TurnKey Beauty, Inc, Vincenzo (Vince) Spinnato work together to meet a June 10th deadline in which the newly-created Judy Garland unisex fine fragrance is revealed at a Hollywood gala in honor of what would have been Ms. Garland’s 100th birthday. “My team and I are diligently working with Vince and his team to ensure the fragrance is manufactured and packaged exactly as Vince envisions and that it is representative of one of the greatest entertainers of all times,” says Taylor.
— Todd Taylor, CEO of Velocity Production & Packaging
Velocity Production and Packaging, started by Taylor in 2018, is a private label cosmetics manufacturer and skincare packaging company that offers full-service custom packaging and manufacturing, packing supplies, bundling, pick and pack, filling and logistics for personal care product companies across the United States. It also provides packing design, assembly and custom labeling solutions compliant with industry standards. With Spinnato’s involvement as a cosmetic chemist, Velocity can help clients create or finish personal care formulas as well. Velocity’s Quality Assurance Program is compliant with all high-standard contract manufacturing processes as outlined by the FDA.
Coined ‘the experts’ of new skincare product roll-outs and launches, Velocity is the premier engineering company for every product setup. When entering the doors of the Arizona plant, one is greeted with signage that reads ‘Impossible is Nothing.’ “That really is the creed we work by,” says Taylor. No job is too big or too small for Velocity.
Whether manufacturing, blending, bundling or packaging, Velocity works with its clients to fulfill orders no matter the scale. “Many manufacturing and packaging plants might have 10,000 minimum order quantities (MOQs),” says Taylor, “Velocity can work with these larger customers like Ulta and Target, but we also have the flexibility to offer a much lower MOQ to the smaller client – and done with the same amount of personal attention to detail.”
Velocity blends customers’ existing formulas with Velocity’s newly-created formulas. It fills creams, lotions, serums, balms, essential oils, shampoos, conditioners, hair color, CBD products, perfumes and so much more. They also bundle and re-package kits. According to Taylor, Velocity provides high-level quality and inventory control procedures for clients every step of the way. “Whether it’s working late nights, weekends or double shifts with the new crew, we knuckle down and successfully get the job done!” says Taylor.
What’s next for Velocity? “Besides existing work,” says Taylor, “We are gearing up for the actual JUDY fragrance launch in the fall of 2022 and the add-on Garland products yet to come.”
For further information about Judy–A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato, contact TurnKey Beauty Inc., info@turnkeybeauty.net. Follow along on Instagram for key announcements and information about the fragrance release.
For more information about Velocity visit: https://velocitypropack.com/
Michela DellaMonica
SheGrown Media
+1 917-685-4412
email us here