Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Virtual Meeting on Wednesday, May 25

May 23, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486

lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special

Virtual Meeting on Wednesday, May 25

BALTIMORE, MD (May 23, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special meeting on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually.

Members of the public will be able to view the opening remarks via livestream before the meeting is adjourned to executive session. The agenda and livestream are available at: https://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-05-25.aspx

Board members will conduct a review of candidates for the position of Executive Director to the State Board. The session is expected to conclude at 7 p.m.

# # #

MSBE Special Meeting 5.25.22 Press Release