Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Virtual Meeting on Wednesday, May 25
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486
lora.rakowski@maryland.gov
Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special
Virtual Meeting on Wednesday, May 25
BALTIMORE, MD (May 23, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special meeting on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually.
Members of the public will be able to view the opening remarks via livestream before the meeting is adjourned to executive session. The agenda and livestream are available at: https://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-05-25.aspx
Board members will conduct a review of candidates for the position of Executive Director to the State Board. The session is expected to conclude at 7 p.m.
