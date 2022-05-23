Submit Release
News Search

There were 805 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,082 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Virtual Meeting on Wednesday, May 25

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Virtual Meeting on Wednesday, May 25

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT:  Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486
lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special
Virtual Meeting on Wednesday, May 25

 BALTIMORE, MD (May 23, 2022) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special meeting on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually. 

Members of the public will be able to view the opening remarks via livestream before the meeting is adjourned to executive session. The agenda and livestream are available at:  https://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2022/2022-05-25.aspx

Board members will conduct a review of candidates for the position of Executive Director to the State Board. The session is expected to conclude at 7 p.m.

# # #

MSBE Special Meeting 5.25.22 Press Release

 

You just read:

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Virtual Meeting on Wednesday, May 25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.