Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA) Announces Membership in the Campaign for Disability Employment
The Campaign for Disability Employment
EAPA develops/promotes mental health awareness as member of national campaign committed to advancing positive employment outcomes for those with disabilities.
EAPA shares the CDE’s commitment to an inclusive workforce, and we look forward to playing a central role in communicating the need for mental health support.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance professionals, today announced that it has joined the Campaign for Disability Employment (CDE), a national public education collaborative that showcases supportive, disability-inclusive workplace policies and practices.
— Julie Fabsik-Swarts
EAPA played a role in shaping the messaging for the initiative’s latest public education campaign, which is built around a powerful public service announcement titled “Mental Health at Work: What Can I Do?” addressing a topic of critical importance to America’s workers and their families in these unprecedented times.
“Mental Health at Work: What Can I Do?” is the CDE’s fifth in a series of PSAs, each focused on a different aspect of disability employment. Each of these PSAs, along with their coordinating media assets, promote positive employment outcomes for people with disabilities, whether visible or non-visible.
As a member of the CDE collaborative, EAPA will assist in promoting all the CDE’s media assets, with a focus on the role employee assistance program (EAP) services play in promoting diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces where all employees are supported to perform their best.
“We are delighted to be joining forces with a campaign that has so effectively raised awareness of the value employees with disabilities bring to the workforce, and that is now shining a much-needed light on mental health issues as a disability,” said Julie Fabsik-Swarts, EAPA CEO. “EAPA shares the CDE’s commitment to an inclusive workforce, and we look forward to playing a central role in communicating the need for mental health support.”
“We are thrilled to have EAPA onboard because employee assistance really is an essential part of an inclusive workplace,” said Taryn M. Williams, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy, which funds the CDE. “Whether providing referrals for mental health treatment or assisting employees in developing effective plans for staying at or returning to work after injury or illness, they’re a critical link in the chain of support.”
About EAPA
EAPA is the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance (EA) professionals with members in over 40 countries around the globe. EAPA is the global leader of information and support for and about the EA profession. EAPA publishes the Journal of Employee Assistance, EAP NewsBrief, hosts the annual EAPA Institute and EXPO, and offers training and other resources to fulfill its mission: to promote the highest standards of Employee Assistance practice and the continuing development of EA professionals, programs and services. EAPA is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, USA. For more, visit www.eapassn.org.
About the CDE
Funded by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP), the Campaign for Disability Employment (CDE) is a collaborative effort among several disability and business organizations that showcases supportive, inclusive workplaces for all workers. Members include the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD); Disability:IN; the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA); the Employer Assistance and Resource Network on Disability Inclusion (EARN); the Job Accommodation Network (JAN); the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC); the National Organization on Disability (NOD); the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM); Special Olympics (SO); and The Viscardi Center. Numerous other supporters are also actively promoting the CDE message. To learn more, visit www.WhatCanYouDoCampaign.org.
