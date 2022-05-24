Memory Forest Expands into the Northeast with Prudence Memorial Park
Prudence Memorial Park Becomes the First Memory Forest Location in the Northeast Where Families Can Plant Living Urn Memorials or Scatter a Loved One's Ashes
We’ve been exploring various opportunities to expand into the Northeast over the past year and Prudence Memorial Park is a perfect location for families to honor their loved ones with living memorials”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memory Forest®, a new type of cemetery where a memory tree, plant or shrub can be planted and cared for as it grows from a Living Urn® containing a loved one's cremated remains and where ashes can be scattered or buried at a beautiful setting, is excited to announce that its parent company, Biolife, LLC, has reached agreement with Prudence Memorial Park on Prudence Island in Rhode Island to serve as its first Memory Forest location in the Northeast.
— Mark Brewer
Mark Brewer, Biolife’s President, commented, “We’ve been exploring various opportunities to expand into the Northeast over the past year and we believe Prudence Memorial Park is a perfect location for families to honor their loved ones with living memorials. Families reach out to us daily who love the idea of a memorial in nature, but don’t have a special place in mind to either have a tree memorial or to bury or scatter a loved one’s ashes - they want a permanent site where they can do this. We’re excited that the Prudence Memorial Park now provides a great option for families in the Northeast.”
Brewer continues, “People are taking a fresh look at how they want to be memorialized after they pass. If the over 75 million baby boomers who will reach their average life expectancy over the next 25 years choose burial, they will take up over 130 square miles of land, about the size of Atlanta. Fortunately for our future generations, more than half of Americans who pass are now choosing cremation instead of burial and electing not to take up space in a cemetery. With Memory Forest, The Living Urn, along with Prudence Memorial Park and our many other Memory Forest locations nationwide, we’re providing an uplifting option - everything a person needs to have a tree grown with their cremated remains. We’re giving people the ability to give back after they pass and also create a living memorial at a place of their choosing – we think that’s a beautiful thing.”
Robin Weber, owner of Prudence Memorial Park, added, “As a natural burial ground, Prudence Memorial Park encourages ‘green’ or natural burial practices as the most environmentally sound choice for final disposition and offers the option of successive use plots to ensure burial space will be available in the Park for use by future generations. Individuals who choose cremation because it is perceived to be a simpler, less expensive alternative to whole body burial, often include living memorials as a way to honor a loved one while adding biodiversity to support native wildlife and helping to offset greenhouse gas production associated with the cremation process . When a family commits The Living Urn to the earth, they gain the legacy of a permanent final resting place and the assurance that it will enrich the natural habitat in perpetuity."
About Memory Forest®
Memory Forest® is committed to replacing tombstones with plants, and cemeteries with nature. Alongside The Living Urn®, its exclusive partnerships with leading cemeteries and memorial gardens throughout the U.S. are changing the way people honor their loved ones. Utilizing The Living Urn®, America's leading bio urn and planting system, Memory Forest® provides families with beautiful, tranquil resting places to scatter ashes or have a memory tree planted and cared for. To learn more, visit MemoryForest.org and TheLivingUrn.com
About Prudence Memorial Park
Prudence Memorial Park is located on Prudence Island in Rhode Island. Although it is near the geographic center of the state, Prudence Island is very rural in character with a small, largely seasonal, community. The majority of lands on the island are preserved from development, ensuring this island will retain its quiet coastal character into the future. The 3.2-acre natural burial ground is located on the southern end of the island's highest ridgeline, overlooking the East Passage of Narragansett Bay. Prudence Memorial Park has established, and will continue to maintain, numerous areas within the park to be available for visitors to enjoy periods of quiet reflection.
