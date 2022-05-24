Dynamicweb and Queue Associates Partner to Deliver Flexible B2B and B2C eCommerce Platform to Microsoft Dynamics Users
Dynamicweb’s eCommerce Suite, enables companies to automate and personalize end-to-end commerce with full integration to their Microsoft Dynamics solutions.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamicweb, a leading provider of eCommerce platforms for complex B2B and B2C industries, is happy to announce its partnership with Queue Associates, a full-service Microsoft Dynamics consulting firm and Microsoft Gold Partner. Queue Associates enables businesses to streamline and automate business processes across financials, sales, fulfillment, customer experiences and more. Together, the global partnership will enable Microsoft Dynamics users anywhere in the world to fully integrate the Dynamicweb eCommerce platform across their ERP and CRM solutions to enable efficient, accurate, and personalized commerce experiences.
“As a Microsoft Gold Partner ourselves, we’ve long had a focus on integrating tightly with Microsoft Dynamics solutions, and so our partnership with Queue Associates is a natural fit. With their industry expertise and our experience with eCommerce strategies, customers will be able to take advantage of the benefits of eCommerce, no matter what types of products they sell, whether B2B or B2C,” said Ryan Meade, Chief Alliance Officer at Dynamicweb. “As eCommerce has expanded as a more efficient and effective way of doing business, it’s the next logical innovation for many companies today. Alongside Queue, we’ll deliver world-class eCommerce systems that fully leverage the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics ERP and CRM solutions.”
“Both companies have locations in shared footprints around the globe, which will allow us to bring the same level of cooperation and expertise no matter where our customers are. Our international presence means we can streamline our knowledge sharing and experience, while being able to tailor the solutions around the unique needs of clients in different regions,” said Jeff Goldstein, Managing Director of Queue Associates. “Now we can standardize our platform offering so that we don’t have different offerings based on region, offering a competitive advantage to both the partnership and to our clients.”
Dynamicweb is a comprehensive and flexible eCommerce platform, with more capabilities and less limitations than other eCommerce solutions in the Microsoft Dynamics space. Going beyond a simple online shopping cart, Dynamicweb is 100% customizable platform to meet the unique requirements of more complex industries and product selling. This opens the door for more industries to partake in the benefits of eCommerce, even those that may have previously been held back by limited, retail-focused solutions. Whether you’re a manufacturer releasing semi-finished goods to distributors, or an equipment distributor selling spare parts, Dynamicweb can provide a storefront or custom ordering portal to meet the unique needs of your buyers.
About Dynamicweb
Dynamicweb is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and global leader in eCommerce, with thousands of customers worldwide utilizing its all-in-one, no-code eCommerce and self-service ordering platform that integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics and other ERP systems. The Dynamicweb platform unifies the core critical components to successful online experiences, including customizable ordering and checkout processes, Product Information Management (PIM), web content personalization and marketing. Customers across various industries include Winnebago, Unilever, Weber Grills, Ibanez, TricorBraun Flex and Australian Gold.
For more information, visit dynamicweb.com
About Queue Associates
Queue Associates, Inc. is a Microsoft Dynamics Gold-certified Partner and a full-service consulting firm, celebrating its 30th year in business in 2022. The company focuses on providing solutions surrounding the Microsoft Dynamics 365 suite and complementary Microsoft products and services to various sized organizations in the United States, the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Greater China, the APAC region, and other locations worldwide. Queue implements solutions that serve Human Resources/Human Capital Management (HCM), Finance, Sales, Customer Service, Field Service, Project Operations, Marketing, and more, with the current Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform and on-prem products.
Learn more at https://queueassoc.com/.
Brad Vorbeck
Dynamicweb
+1 310 405 0550
bvo@dynamicwebusa.com