Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,020 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Monday, May 23, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 23, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 3:10 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Anita Kulik.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:

  • The Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority for Harrisburg, Annual Report.

  • The Judicial Conduct Board’s 2021 Annual Report.

  • The Joint State Government Commission’s License processing Times of the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing Staff Study, April 2022.

 

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting Actuarial Notes for the Following:

  • House Bill 1671, Printer’s Number 3055;

  • House Bill 2010, Printer’s Number 3056; and

  • Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 1591.

 

Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

May 23, 2022

 

Resolved that,

 

Representative Mike Jones, York County, resigns as a member of the Commerce Committee, Finance Committee, and Labor and Industry Committee.

 

Representative Robert Schnee, Luzerne County, is elected a member of the Commerce Committee and the Finance Committee.

 

Representative David Zimmerman, Lancaster County, resigns as a member of the Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee, Appropriations Committee, and the Insurance Committee.

 

Representative Mindy Fee, Lancaster County, is elected a member of the Appropriations Committee.

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Stan Saylor, Chairman

Committee on Committees

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 200     Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 201     Health

HR 202     Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 203     Tourism and Recreational Development

 

HB 2385   State Government

 

HB 2522   Insurance

HB 2523   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

HB 2562   Judiciary

HB 2563   Appropriations

HB 2564   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2565   Professional Licensure

HB 2566   Professional Licensure

HB 2567   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2570   Education

HB 2571   Liquor Control

HB 2572   Transportation

HB 2573   Professional Licensure

HB 2574   Health

HB 2575   Professional Licensure

HB 2576   Education

HB 2577   Urban Affairs

HB 2578   State Government

HB 2579   Health

HB 2580   Judiciary

HB 2581   Transportation

HB 2582   Judiciary

HB 2583   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2584   State Government

HB 2586   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2587   Labor and Industry

HB 2588   Judiciary

HB 2589   Transportation

HB 2590   Professional Licensure

 

HB 2593   Judiciary

HB 2594   Education

HB 2595   Transportation

HB 2596   Judiciary

HB 2597   Finance

HB 2598   State Government

HB 2599   Local Government

 

HB 2601   Local Government

HB 2602   State Government

HB 2603   Professional Licensure

HB 2604   Health

HB 2605   Insurance

HB 2606   Consumer Affairs

HB 2607   Professional Licensure

HB 2608   Transportation

HB 2609   Education

HB 2610   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 398        To Appropriations

HB 1486      To Appropriations

HB 1571      To Appropriations

HB 2139      To Appropriations

HB 2255      To Appropriations

HB 2437      To Appropriations

HB 2441      To Appropriations

HB 2550      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1731      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Hb 1866      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 224         From Education as Amended

SB 932         From Education as Committed

SB 933         From Education as Committed

HB 2585      From Insurance as Committed

HB 817        From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 2079      From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 2268      From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 2529      From Labor and Industry as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1644

HB 1972

HB 2096

HB 2116

HB 2253

HB 2265

HB 2361

HB 2420

HB 2428

HB 2520

HB 2530

HB 2554

HB 129

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 2096

HB 129

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Monday, May 23, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.