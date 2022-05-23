Daily Session Report for Monday, May 23, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
May 23, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 3:10 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Anita Kulik.
Communications Received
The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:
- The Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority for Harrisburg, Annual Report.
- The Judicial Conduct Board’s 2021 Annual Report.
- The Joint State Government Commission’s License processing Times of the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing Staff Study, April 2022.
The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting Actuarial Notes for the Following:
- House Bill 1671, Printer’s Number 3055;
- House Bill 2010, Printer’s Number 3056; and
- Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 1591.
Committee on Committees
Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
May 23, 2022
Resolved that,
Representative Mike Jones, York County, resigns as a member of the Commerce Committee, Finance Committee, and Labor and Industry Committee.
Representative Robert Schnee, Luzerne County, is elected a member of the Commerce Committee and the Finance Committee.
Representative David Zimmerman, Lancaster County, resigns as a member of the Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee, Appropriations Committee, and the Insurance Committee.
Representative Mindy Fee, Lancaster County, is elected a member of the Appropriations Committee.
Respectfully submitted,
Stan Saylor, Chairman
Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 200 Environmental Resources and Energy
HR 201 Health
HR 202 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HR 203 Tourism and Recreational Development
HB 2385 State Government
HB 2522 Insurance
HB 2523 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2562 Judiciary
HB 2563 Appropriations
HB 2564 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2565 Professional Licensure
HB 2566 Professional Licensure
HB 2567 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2570 Education
HB 2571 Liquor Control
HB 2572 Transportation
HB 2573 Professional Licensure
HB 2574 Health
HB 2575 Professional Licensure
HB 2576 Education
HB 2577 Urban Affairs
HB 2578 State Government
HB 2579 Health
HB 2580 Judiciary
HB 2581 Transportation
HB 2582 Judiciary
HB 2583 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2584 State Government
HB 2586 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2587 Labor and Industry
HB 2588 Judiciary
HB 2589 Transportation
HB 2590 Professional Licensure
HB 2593 Judiciary
HB 2594 Education
HB 2595 Transportation
HB 2596 Judiciary
HB 2597 Finance
HB 2598 State Government
HB 2599 Local Government
HB 2601 Local Government
HB 2602 State Government
HB 2603 Professional Licensure
HB 2604 Health
HB 2605 Insurance
HB 2606 Consumer Affairs
HB 2607 Professional Licensure
HB 2608 Transportation
HB 2609 Education
HB 2610 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
Bills Recommitted
HB 398 To Appropriations
HB 1486 To Appropriations
HB 1571 To Appropriations
HB 2139 To Appropriations
HB 2255 To Appropriations
HB 2437 To Appropriations
HB 2441 To Appropriations
HB 2550 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 1731 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Hb 1866 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 224 From Education as Amended
SB 932 From Education as Committed
SB 933 From Education as Committed
HB 2585 From Insurance as Committed
HB 817 From Labor and Industry as Amended
HB 2079 From Labor and Industry as Amended
HB 2268 From Labor and Industry as Amended
HB 2529 From Labor and Industry as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1644
HB 1972
HB 2096
HB 2116
HB 2253
HB 2265
HB 2361
HB 2420
HB 2428
HB 2520
HB 2530
HB 2554
HB 129
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 2096
HB 129
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.