Daily Session Report for Monday, May 23, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, May 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 23, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 3:10 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Anita Kulik.

Communications Received

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:

The Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority for Harrisburg, Annual Report.

The Judicial Conduct Board’s 2021 Annual Report.

The Joint State Government Commission’s License processing Times of the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing Staff Study, April 2022.

The Speaker acknowledged receipt of several letters from the Independent Fiscal Office requesting Actuarial Notes for the Following:

House Bill 1671, Printer’s Number 3055;

House Bill 2010, Printer’s Number 3056; and

Senate Bill 423, Printer’s Number 1591.

Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

May 23, 2022

Resolved that,

Representative Mike Jones, York County, resigns as a member of the Commerce Committee, Finance Committee, and Labor and Industry Committee.

Representative Robert Schnee, Luzerne County, is elected a member of the Commerce Committee and the Finance Committee.

Representative David Zimmerman, Lancaster County, resigns as a member of the Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee, Appropriations Committee, and the Insurance Committee.

Representative Mindy Fee, Lancaster County, is elected a member of the Appropriations Committee.

Respectfully submitted,

Stan Saylor, Chairman

Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 200 Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 201 Health

HR 202 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HR 203 Tourism and Recreational Development

HB 2385 State Government

HB 2522 Insurance

HB 2523 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2562 Judiciary

HB 2563 Appropriations

HB 2564 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2565 Professional Licensure

HB 2566 Professional Licensure

HB 2567 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2570 Education

HB 2571 Liquor Control

HB 2572 Transportation

HB 2573 Professional Licensure

HB 2574 Health

HB 2575 Professional Licensure

HB 2576 Education

HB 2577 Urban Affairs

HB 2578 State Government

HB 2579 Health

HB 2580 Judiciary

HB 2581 Transportation

HB 2582 Judiciary

HB 2583 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2584 State Government

HB 2586 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2587 Labor and Industry

HB 2588 Judiciary

HB 2589 Transportation

HB 2590 Professional Licensure

HB 2593 Judiciary

HB 2594 Education

HB 2595 Transportation

HB 2596 Judiciary

HB 2597 Finance

HB 2598 State Government

HB 2599 Local Government

HB 2601 Local Government

HB 2602 State Government

HB 2603 Professional Licensure

HB 2604 Health

HB 2605 Insurance

HB 2606 Consumer Affairs

HB 2607 Professional Licensure

HB 2608 Transportation

HB 2609 Education

HB 2610 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

Bills Recommitted

HB 398 To Appropriations

HB 1486 To Appropriations

HB 1571 To Appropriations

HB 2139 To Appropriations

HB 2255 To Appropriations

HB 2437 To Appropriations

HB 2441 To Appropriations

HB 2550 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 1731 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Hb 1866 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 224 From Education as Amended

SB 932 From Education as Committed

SB 933 From Education as Committed

HB 2585 From Insurance as Committed

HB 817 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 2079 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 2268 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 2529 From Labor and Industry as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1644

HB 1972

HB 2096

HB 2116

HB 2253

HB 2265

HB 2361

HB 2420

HB 2428

HB 2520

HB 2530

HB 2554

HB 129

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 2096

HB 129

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.