Construction of Iowa 150 roundabout west of Urbana to begin May 31

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – May 23, 2022 – The construction of a roundabout on Iowa 150 near the 31st Avenue and 55th Street intersection is expected to begin May 31, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s New Hampton construction office.

During construction, access from Iowa 150 to 31st Avenue and 55th Street will be closed. A marked detour will be in place using Interstate 380 and Iowa 150. This access is scheduled to be closed until early October.

DETOUR ROUTE NOTE: A portion of Iowa 150 included in the detour route is currently being resurfaced and lane closures might impact travel times. The resurfacing project is expected to be completed in late June.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: Ron Loecher at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us