FREE ZOOM ROUNDTABLE TO EXPLORE JFK’S DREAM OF WORLD PEACE

RT 9: JFK's Dream of World Peace Elizabeth Gould & Paul Fitzgerald

Authors Say Hegelian Dialectic Is A Mental Trap That Must Be Dismantled

WALTERVILLE, OR, US, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrineDay Publishing will host “Roundtable #9: How Do We Implement JFK’s Dream of World Peace,” a FREE Live Zoom event on May 25, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EST), featuring husband and wife co-authors Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, who jointly said, “President John F. Kennedy’s American University speech is our launch pad. What he envisioned can still be created, if we act fast.” A reservation is required at Valediction.net/eventlist.

In a recent CounterPunch.org article, “The Hegelian Dialectic is a Mental Trap That Only Leads to Self-annihilation," Fitzgerald and Gould said, “Today’s American empire was established in the post-WWII era with the U.S. acting as ‘receiver’ for British mercantile interests. Along with its corporate elites and imperial mandate, the U.S. inherited a 19th century European worldview referred to as the Hegelian Dialectic, which is based on the belief that conflict creates history.

German philosopher Georg Hegel disputed the theory of universal natural rights espoused by other philosophers such as Immanuel Kant, thereby laying the foundations for totalitarianism.

“According to Hegel, human society could only achieve its highest spiritual consciousness through endless self-perpetuating ideological struggles and conflicts between bipolar extremes. This conflict of opposites when applied to social, political and economic systems would result in the synthesizing of opposites which would inevitably lead mankind to final perfection.”

Discussing the May 25 Roundtable, Fitzgerald and Gould said, “The seen and the unseen are being used against us by those who want this planet for themselves. Human dignity is at stake. We need not be led like sheep to the slaughter while the old ways die. As we explore real-world and mystical solutions a new narrative for the peaceful future we deserve will be created.”

TrineDay has published over 150 books in the past twenty years.

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are authors of “Invisible History: Afghanistan’s Untold Story,” published by City Lights (2009), “Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire,” published by City Lights (2011). Their novel, “The Voice,” was published in 2001. Their novelized memoir, “The Valediction: Three Nights of Desmond,” was published by TrineDay (2021). Coming July 2022, “The Valediction: Resurrection.”