Submit Release
News Search

There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,044 in the last 365 days.

FREE ZOOM ROUNDTABLE TO EXPLORE JFK’S DREAM OF WORLD PEACE

RT 9: JFK's Dream of World Peace

Elizabeth Gould & Paul Fitzgerald

Authors Say Hegelian Dialectic Is A Mental Trap That Must Be Dismantled

WALTERVILLE, OR, US, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrineDay Publishing will host “Roundtable #9: How Do We Implement JFK’s Dream of World Peace,” a FREE Live Zoom event on May 25, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EST), featuring husband and wife co-authors Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, who jointly said, “President John F. Kennedy’s American University speech is our launch pad. What he envisioned can still be created, if we act fast.” A reservation is required at Valediction.net/eventlist.

In a recent CounterPunch.org article, “The Hegelian Dialectic is a Mental Trap That Only Leads to Self-annihilation," Fitzgerald and Gould said, “Today’s American empire was established in the post-WWII era with the U.S. acting as ‘receiver’ for British mercantile interests. Along with its corporate elites and imperial mandate, the U.S. inherited a 19th century European worldview referred to as the Hegelian Dialectic, which is based on the belief that conflict creates history.

German philosopher Georg Hegel disputed the theory of universal natural rights espoused by other philosophers such as Immanuel Kant, thereby laying the foundations for totalitarianism.

“According to Hegel, human society could only achieve its highest spiritual consciousness through endless self-perpetuating ideological struggles and conflicts between bipolar extremes. This conflict of opposites when applied to social, political and economic systems would result in the synthesizing of opposites which would inevitably lead mankind to final perfection.”

Discussing the May 25 Roundtable, Fitzgerald and Gould said, “The seen and the unseen are being used against us by those who want this planet for themselves. Human dignity is at stake. We need not be led like sheep to the slaughter while the old ways die. As we explore real-world and mystical solutions a new narrative for the peaceful future we deserve will be created.”

TrineDay has published over 150 books in the past twenty years.

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are authors of “Invisible History: Afghanistan’s Untold Story,” published by City Lights (2009), “Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire,” published by City Lights (2011). Their novel, “The Voice,” was published in 2001. Their novelized memoir, “The Valediction: Three Nights of Desmond,” was published by TrineDay (2021). Coming July 2022, “The Valediction: Resurrection.”

Bruce de Torres
TrineDay
+1 800-556-2012
trinedaybruce@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

FREE ZOOM ROUNDTABLE TO EXPLORE JFK’S DREAM OF WORLD PEACE

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.