Xicato Wins LUXLife’s Health, Beauty & Wellness Award
Full Spectrum Healthy Lighting by Xicato Recognized by LUXLife Magazine
Quality lighting has been the foundation of Xicato’s innovation since the beginning. With our recent focus to offer healthy light, customers benefit from the best of both worlds in luxury lighting.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot and linear lighting, is proud to announce that Xicato has been named Most Innovative Commercial Environment Smart Lighting Company in 2022 by LUXLife Magazine as a leader in luxury lighting.
— Amir Zoufonoun, CEO of Xicato
The Health, Beauty and Wellness Awards were launched to determine and recognize the best of companies that operate with core values to encapsulate the need to pursue perfection and their world-leading products, services and experts.
To find out more about these prestigious awards, and the dedicated companies that have been selected, please visit http://www.lux-review.com/ where you can view the winners supplement and full winners list.
"We are deeply appreciative of the recognition by LUXLife Magazine and the judges,” says Amir Zoufonoun, Xicato's CEO. “The Xicato team has always been inspired to design lighting systems with high impact to highlight the beauty of a space or environment to its fullest. Quality lighting has been the foundation of Xicato’s innovation since the very beginning. Now with our recent focus to also offer healthy light our customers can benefit from the best of both worlds in luxury lighting.”
Xicato Full Spectrum Linear Lighting
Xicato’s full spectrum flexible linear lighting is unique to the industry. XFL Full Spectrum bolsters a healthy circadian rhythm through the usage of violet pump LEDs. As in sunlight, full spectrum light covers the electromagnetic spectrum from infrared to near-ultraviolet in addition to visible spectrum, all of which combines to closely reproduce the intensity and colors of natural light.
The benefits and applications are numerous including visual clarity, texture and color perception that has high value to retails sales, improving mood and productivity with clear benefits in a work environment or enhancing scholastic performance of students, improved plant growth for agriculture, light therapy in treating seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and vitamin D synthesis in the body in healthcare to name a few. Furthermore, as with any Xicato solution, these healthy lighting products provide the highest levels of efficiency, quality, and durability.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato, named Company of the Year by Construction Tech Review for Top Intelligent Building Solution Providers in 2021 and winner of many industry awards, is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
