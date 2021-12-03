Xicato Announces Partnership with Leading Lighting Agency in the Middle East
Luxtron Systems grows Xicato’s presence in the most renowned architecture design region of the world
The seamless integration of the Xicato solutions, as well as with key technology partners, offers a complete single source solution for our customers that is unparalleled.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot light sources and linear lighting, today announced a partnership with Luxtron Systems to promote and sell Xicato’s expansive portfolio of lighting and controls solutions in the Middle East specifically UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
“The seamless integration of the Xicato solutions, as well as with key technology partners, offers a complete single source solution for our customers that is unparalleled,” said Vikas Kapila, General Manager at Luxtron Systems. “We believe this partnership will grow rapidly as Xicato will no doubt continue to innovate and set standards for the lighting industry that other manufacturers can only strive towards. Adding Xicato to our range strengthens our portfolio as well as presence in the region.”
Luxtron Systems is headquartered in Dubai, the epicenter of many famous modern architectural landmarks in the Middle East and home to the world’s tallest building and largest shopping mall. Luxtron Systems is focused on providing expertise in innovative and highly efficient lighting solutions, for luminaire design to their clientele.
Some of the key recent projects they have been involved in:
• BOOM Properties, Abu Dhabi
• ADCB Bank, Dubai
• The Scientific Centre, Kuwait
• City Centre, Oman
• 2020 Expo Pavilions, Dubai – United Kingdom and Thailand Pavilion
• National Revenue Board, Bahrain
• PwC office, Dubai
• Early Childhood Authority, Abu Dhabi
“We are excited to now have a solid presence with Luxtron Systems as our partner in this thriving region of the world that has generated some of the most daring and groundbreaking engineering and architectural achievements to date,” said Amir Zoufonoun, Xicato’s CEO. “We welcome the opportunity to showcase Xicato’s innovative lighting and controls solutions hand in hand with the future projects designed to impress and wow residents and visitors alike in the Middle East.”
About Luxtron Systems:
Luxtron Systems FZCO is a core Electronic & Electronic component company oriented around Technology that specializes in distribution of solid-state lighting power supplies, lighting control & lighting control accessories which are a necessity of indoor and outdoor LED lighting systems. With a decade of expertise and a commitment towards innovation, we do our best to deliver highly efficient complete Lighting as well as Control Solutions, Track Systems and LED Drivers.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato, named Company of the Year by Construction Tech Review for Top Intelligent Building Solution Providers in 2021 and recent Sapphire Award winner by LEDs Magazine, is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolio spot and linear light sources; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to dream up and create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
