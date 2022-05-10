Xicato to Showcase Award-Winning Lighting and Smart Controls at MuseumExpo 2022
Xicato to Exhibit at the American Alliance of Museums Annual Expo
Xicato’s smart wireless controls can sense and report a whole host of intelligence about a space such as light levels, temperature, humidity, usage and intensity data.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot light sources and linear lighting, today announced Xicato is heading to Boston, MA for the 2022 Annual Meeting and MuseumExpo on May 19-22 hosted by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM).
— Tom Howe, VP of Worldwide Sales at Xicato
AAM’s MuseumExpo is the marquee national museum event of the year attended by an entire museum ecosystem. It’s packed with state-of-industry insights and practices from professionals at the nation’s leading museums to create solutions to the biggest challenges facing museums today.
Members from Xicato’s team will be on-hand to showcase our lighting and controls solutions designed to arm museums with the latest in innovative technology. Xicato has the industry’s longest warranty of color consistency and lumen maintenance on light sources and engines at 10 years. The result is a long lifespan of luminaires with no shift in color quality or light output providing a significant advantage to museum conservators and facility directors.
“Xicato’s smart wireless controls can sense and report a whole host of intelligence about a space such as light levels, temperature, humidity, usage and intensity data,” says Tom Howe, VP of Worldwide Sales at Xicato. “Our Bluetooth wireless technology also provides beacons that track occupancy and greatly ease the challenge of asset tracking of artwork and artifacts in a museum. This data is key to making intelligent decisions to develop models to continually refine and enhance the smart museum.”
Xicato has a long and established list of renowned museum clientele and iconic heritage buildings around the world that have installed Xicato’s lighting and controls solutions to enhance their visitor experience. Here’s just a few –
Museums and Other Iconic Heritage Buildings:
Smithsonian - Washington, DC, USA
Museum of Modern Art - San Francisco, CA, USA
Van Gogh Museum – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Illuminate Science Museum – London, UK
Guggenheim Museum Bilbao – Bizkaia, Spain
Cincinnati Art Museum – Cincinnati, OH, USA
Westminster Abbey – London, UK
Zeeuws Museum – Middleburg, Netherlands
Chicago Field Museum – Chicago, IL, USA
Petrie Museum of Egyptian Archaeology – London, UK
Spanish Gallery – Bishop Auckland, UK
Museum of Islamic Art – Doha, Qatar
Maritime Museum – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center - Sheboygan, WI, USA
Gruuthuse Museum – Bruges, Belgium
Charles Dickens Museum – London, UK
Waddensea Centre - Vester Vedsted, Denmark
George Ohr Museum – Biloxi, MS, USA
Perfume Passage – Chicago, IL, USA
Queens Diamond Jubilee – London, UK
Meet us at Booth #921 to learn more about our award-winning lighting and control solutions for your museum.
April Mitchell
Xicato
8662238395
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Learn More About Xicato's Quality Lighting