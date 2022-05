Xicato to Showcase Award-Winning Lighting and Smart Controls at MuseumExpo 2022

Xicato to Exhibit at the American Alliance of Museums Annual Expo

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xicato, the leading provider of Bluetooth smart building wireless controls and highest quality spot light sources and linear lighting, today announced Xicato is heading to Boston, MA for the 2022 Annual Meeting and MuseumExpo on May 19-22 hosted by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM).AAM’s MuseumExpo is the marquee national museum event of the year attended by an entire museum ecosystem. It’s packed with state-of-industry insights and practices from professionals at the nation’s leading museums to create solutions to the biggest challenges facing museums today.Members from Xicato’s team will be on-hand to showcase our lighting and controls solutions designed to arm museums with the latest in innovative technology. Xicato has the industry’s longest warranty of color consistency and lumen maintenance on light sources and engines at 10 years. The result is a long lifespan of luminaires with no shift in color quality or light output providing a significant advantage to museum conservators and facility directors. Xicato’s smart wireless controls can sense and report a whole host of intelligence about a space such as light levels, temperature, humidity, usage and intensity data,” says Tom Howe, VP of Worldwide Sales at Xicato. “Our Bluetooth wireless technology also provides beacons that track occupancy and greatly ease the challenge of asset tracking of artwork and artifacts in a museum. This data is key to making intelligent decisions to develop models to continually refine and enhance the smart museum.”Xicato has a long and established list of renowned museum clientele and iconic heritage buildings around the world that have installed Xicato’s lighting and controls solutions to enhance their visitor experience. Here’s just a few –Museums and Other Iconic Heritage Buildings:Smithsonian - Washington, DC, USAMuseum of Modern Art - San Francisco, CA, USAVan Gogh Museum – Amsterdam, NetherlandsIlluminate Science Museum – London, UKGuggenheim Museum Bilbao – Bizkaia, SpainCincinnati Art Museum – Cincinnati, OH, USAWestminster Abbey – London, UKZeeuws Museum – Middleburg, NetherlandsChicago Field Museum – Chicago, IL, USAPetrie Museum of Egyptian Archaeology – London, UKSpanish Gallery – Bishop Auckland, UKMuseum of Islamic Art – Doha, QatarMaritime Museum – Amsterdam, NetherlandsArt Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center - Sheboygan, WI, USAGruuthuse Museum – Bruges, BelgiumCharles Dickens Museum – London, UKWaddensea Centre - Vester Vedsted, DenmarkGeorge Ohr Museum – Biloxi, MS, USAPerfume Passage – Chicago, IL, USAQueens Diamond Jubilee – London, UKMeet us at Booth #921 to learn more about our award-winning lighting and control solutions for your museum.

