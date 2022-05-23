Submit Release
The Foxworth Theory Interview with LGBTQIA Educator/Speaker Dr. Andrea Hickson-Martin (5/24& 5/26, 9 pm ET)

Check out this week's interview with Dr. Andrea Hickson-Martin on The Foxworth Theory YouTube Channel, 5/24 & 5/26, 9pm ET

In Time For The Upcoming Pride Month In June

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth, known for her work as the President of the International Real Estate Federation for the USA, speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, and society on her twice weekly podcast series, The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm EDT on the podcast’s own YouTube channel.

This week (Tuesday, 5/24 & Thursday, 5/26, 9 pm ET), our guest is LGBTQIA+ speaker and educator Dr. Andrea Hickson-Martin. As an advocate for LGBTQIA+ community, Dr. Hickson-Martin is a sought-after speaker on LGBTQIA+ inclusion. She built her career in urban education, spending nearly two decades in teaching and administrative roles in Massachusetts. Dr. Hickson-Martin, who is a professor at Bay Path University, has been recognized as an Intel Teach to the Future Master Teacher, a Master Teacher with the NASA Living with a Star program, and is a Grinspoon Teacher of Excellence award winner.

UPCOMING GUESTS ON THE FOXWORTH THEORY
5/24 & 5/26 – Dr. Andrea Hickson Martin, LGBTQ Leader
5/31 & 6/2 – Dr. B.J. Douglass
6/7 & 6/9 – Aimee Griffin Munnings, President of the Griffin Firm
6/14 & 6/16 – Chester Higgins, photographer

