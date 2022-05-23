Microbe Live Webinar Features Mind-Body Approach Specialist, Dr. Elizabeth Miller

Enhance Personal Health and Detox Journeys with Microbe Live Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Upcoming Health Webinar Addresses “Anxiety and Depression with Die-Off”

I merge research-based mind-body techniques, ancient wisdom traditions, and practices with modern neuroscience to help people achieve and experience the transformation they are seeking.” — Dr. Elizabeth Miller

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesdays at 1:00 PM MT, health company Microbe Formulas hosts a free weekly webinar called Microbe Live to showcase a variety of wellness experts and health topics. So far in the month of May, Dr. Ashley Beckman covered “Optimizing Your Liver Detox and Drainage by Integrating TCM Principles” and Dr. Michelle Stanton covered “Preconception Planning and the Thyroid.”

Coming up on Wednesday, May 23rd, Dr. Elizabeth Miller will join the Microbe Live webinar, covering the topic “Anxiety and Depression with Die-Off.”

Dr. Elizabeth Miller earned her Bachelor of Science degree in human sciences from Texas Tech University, with specializations in addictive disorders and recovery services, education and human development, and family studies. Dr. Elizabeth also holds a Master of Education degree in counselor education and counseling psychology, and a Ph.D. in mind-body medicine with specializations in mental health and clinical hypnosis. Elizabeth is a licensed professional counselor, marriage and family therapist, and chemical dependency counselor who specializes in chronic health conditions, maternal health, and trauma.

After years of working in emergency psychiatric, addiction recovery, and private practice settings, Dr. Miller found that people were seeking a more integrative approach to mental health and mind-body healing. Her practice, Well Mind Body, exists to fill that need and provide integrative psychotherapy and wellness services to people who are looking to find optimal health.

“I personally believe that with the right support and tools, our bodies and minds are capable of healing. I value a holistic, mind-body approach to natural health. I merge research-based mind-body techniques, ancient wisdom traditions, and practices with modern neuroscience to help people achieve and experience the transformation they are seeking,” shares Dr. Miller.

Dr. Miller adds, “In my clinical practice, I often see a significant increase in symptoms of anxiety and depression during parasitic die-off. I am excited to explore this connection and offer practical tools to help people combat this issue.”

Dorothy Dick, Microbe Community Manager and Microbe Live Host, adds, “With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, it was only fitting to invite Dr. Miller on to share her insight on anxiety and depression on Microbe Live. I am confident that our viewers will enjoy her presentation as she is so knowledgeable on this topic.”

