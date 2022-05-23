The Aeternals Anticipates Crypto and NFT Recovery
EINPresswire.com/ -- The leadership team of The Aeternals non-fungible token (NFT) collection, which directs a portion of its revenue for the conservation of rainforests, expects to weather the volatility currently roiling the blockchain-powered metaverse.
Lucía Gallardo, co-founder of The Aeternals, believes savvy investors understand the intrinsic value of clearly defined projects committed to making a positive impact on the world around them and will “back treasures in a bear market”.
The company’s leaders were inspired by the native flora of the Amazon and wanted their offering to foster a sense of connectedness and guardianship between the collectors of their NFTs and the rich resources and biodiversity of the forests.
“We are confident that The Aeternals stands out from the noise of projects that are dying in this kind of bear market,” stated Gallardo, adding that the market differentiates between projects with high utility and a long-term roadmap and those that are simply promising to deliver value in the future.
While many current NFT offerings are virtual and almost ephemeral, The Aeternals collectibles stand out from the crypto herd because they offer assets backed by multidimensional utility, which allow them to be emotionally attached to, and invested in, efforts such as rainforest protection.
Despite their instability in the current market, Gallardo believes NFTs are a democratizing tool which have drawn interest from not only elite, sophisticated investors using them as instruments for wealth creation, but also from new kinds of players drawn to the space, including artists and storytellers.
This diversification of talent, she asserted, makes NFTs an interesting and compelling experience because “it's artful, creative and fun, and it's something people want to learn more about.”
The Aeternals co-founder views the current volatility of the crypto market as an opportunity to stand out in a crowd where many projects with no real value end up failing.
“The outlook for trusted projects that are building a long-term roadmap based on a clear vision and that have utility and impact is encouraging. This is because teams that are reputable, doxxed, and committed to the long term actually end up thriving in bear markets,” she stated.
The NFT space is expected to recover soon and, according to blockchain data platform Chainalysis, collectors have sent more than $37 billion to NFT marketplaces in 2022 so far, putting them on pace to exceed the $40 billion sent in 2021.
The projection is much appreciated by Gallardo and her team at The Aeternals: “This is an opportunity for projects like ours to really plant our flag and say, ‘Hey, this is a quality project. We’re in it for the long run.’”
About The Aeternals
The Aeternals is the first NFT to combine beautiful 3D digital art, interactive gamification, and metamorphosis with tangible social impact and a custom impact measurement framework. Each unique and stunning asset, when bought and/or sold, contributes directly and transparently to the protection of rainforests; purchases carbon offsets; provides access to an exclusive game environment; grants access to a tiered community of like-minded collectors; and enables access to a small batch of ultra-rare NFTs which include, for example, the rights to name newly discovered species of the Amazon. https://aeternals.io/
The Aeternals is co-founded by Digigo, an agency offering NFTs-as-a-Service, and Emerge, an agency specialising in bridging together distributed technologies with sustainable development and economic incentive models. Together, Digigo and Emerge work on NFT-based instruments, such as The Aeternals, that make impact an investable asset class and socioeconomic movement.
Rainforest Partnership fuels the work of indigenous and rainforest communities, who are guarding the rainforests of South America to support a healthy and vibrant planet.
Nadia Springer
