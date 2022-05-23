Opeeka Announces Appointment of Jacob Jorgensen, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

I am thrilled to join Opeeka and look forward to working closely with Opeeka’s talented team as we advance our revolutionary healthcare technology into the next phase of our growth.” — Jacob Jorgensen, M.D.

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, a leader in person-centered behavioral health software solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jacob Jorgensen, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Jorgensen comes to Opeeka with more than 20 years of experience as CEO, CTO, COO, venture capitalist, and VP of Engineering. Dr. Jorgensen has experience leading product development organizations ranging from small start-ups to mid-size public companies, has played a key role in transitioning start-ups to successful exits, including an IPO.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Dr. Jorgensen’s skills, vision and operational expertise join at such a pivotal time in our evolution," said Ken Knecht, Opeeka’s Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer. "With over 20 years of experience across many different areas of healthcare and technology, he will be a true asset to our leadership team. We look forward to benefitting from his insights and leadership as we continue advancing our person-centered intelligence solutions."

"I am thrilled to join Opeeka and look forward to working closely with Opeeka’s talented team as we advance our revolutionary healthcare technology into the next phase of our growth," said Dr. Jorgensen. "It is a rare opportunity to work on new, groundbreaking technology with the potential to transform the lives of patients living with complex behavioral health disorders."

Before joining Opeeka, Dr. Jorgensen worked as a C-level executive, a former physicist, engineer, serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and physician. With an education in physics, medicine, business and venture capital from M.I.T., Columbia and Stanford, has solid academic credentials in several disciplines, providing a broad perspective and diverse capabilities.

“I’m excited to be joining Opeeka and building on their Person-Centered Intelligence Solution (P-CIS) to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively,” said Dr Jorgensen. “Person-centered care is ever more important in the current climate and I look forward to working with the wider Opeeka team to broaden our insights and expand our expertise.”

About Opeeka

Opeeka’s is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

