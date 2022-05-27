“Key to Your Heart” by Soulgood Kid is Available on all Major Music Streaming Platforms
"Key to Your Heart” is the straightforward confession of an emerging singer-songwriter, introducing her emotionally introspective side of her artistic psyche.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , May 27, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Key to Your Heart” is the third lead single of Soulgood Kid’s new album “Homegrown”. The song tells the tale of a steamy love triangle and has its own storied history. Released in March 2022 on “Easyfind Vol.1” (the First Indie album of Easyfind Label), “Key to Your Heart” was never intended as a single of Soulgood Kid’s upcoming album “Homegrown”. According to Soulgood Kid, "our team was preparing songs for the ‘Easyfind Vol.1’ album and one of our producers, Chen Hsien Liang made a song instrumental. After listening to it, I spent like 15 mins to create the lyrics and melody for the song. I recorded this song in my home studio and submitted it to our reviewing team. After Feii Vang, one of our crew members listened to the song, he said to me ‘Girl, I am hearing something very different yet marketable.’ Later, our team decided to put this song on “Easyfind Vol.1” and now I am happy that the song has made as to the third single of my upcoming album.”
“Key to Your Heart” has generated substantial streaming on SoundCloud. It has reach to 100k Plays in so far. According to Co-producer Chen Hsien Liang, “‘Key to Your Heart’ is a welcomed feel good, electronic and R&B blended track that is arriving just in time for summer. With the chorus emphasizing ‘Gotta take the main key to open your Heart. Show you my Love. Yeah, it is true. Let me prove it to you.' the lyrics focus on the fact that there are many keys, but it only takes the most important one to open one’s heart."
Music Critic Wanying Wu also commented on “Key to Your Heart”, "'Key to Your Heart' is a song, a raw honesty, and a poppy power ballad full of poignancy and unbridled emotion. This heartfelt track is equal parts dark and contemplative. It stares in the fact of vulnerability and flips the coin on its head, seeking strength through adversity."
“Key to Your Heart” is a departure from Soulgood Kid’s previous work, giving fans another taste of genre-bending influences featured on her forthcoming album “Homegrown”. Electronic R&B with a soulful undercurrent, the song is the straightforward confession of an emerging singer-songwriter, introducing her emotionally introspective side of her artistic psyche.
Shutang Li
Easyfind Label
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook