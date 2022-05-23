Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,987 in the last 365 days.

KlaymanToskes Secures a Full Recovery in FINRA Arbitration Award

KlaymanToskes

For Florida Securities Broker in Employment Dispute with Cronus Equity

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National securities law firm KlaymanToskes is pleased to announce a full recovery on behalf of their client against Cronus Equity, LLC for FINRA securities arbitration Case 21-02209.

In the FINRA case, the Claimant contended that, after striking a deal to sell his brokerage firm to financial services firm Cronus Equity, the Respondent breached its employment agreement by refusing to make salary payments to the broker for his role as the firm’s Chief Compliance Officer. After submitting evidence to the FINRA arbitrator, he agreed with the Claimant’s claim and supporting evidence, and the Florida-based broker was awarded all of his compensatory damages and attorney’s fees.

According to securities attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq., “We are proud to have represented our client who is a hard-working securities professional who spent over 27 years in the brokerage industry. This award shows that the FINRA arbitration forum works. Our client’s compensation was wrongfully withheld by Cronus Equity, and he is pleased to have been awarded a full recovery.”

About Us

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KlaymanToskes has recovered more than $230 million for Claimants in FINRA arbitrations alone. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/finra-arbitration-award-full-recovery/

Contact
KlaymanToskes
Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
1-888-997-9956
lklayman@klaymantoskes.com
www.klaymantoskes.com

Lawrence Klayman
Klayman/Toskes
+1 561-997-9956
email us here

You just read:

KlaymanToskes Secures a Full Recovery in FINRA Arbitration Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.