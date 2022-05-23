KlaymanToskes Secures a Full Recovery in FINRA Arbitration Award
For Florida Securities Broker in Employment Dispute with Cronus EquityNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National securities law firm KlaymanToskes is pleased to announce a full recovery on behalf of their client against Cronus Equity, LLC for FINRA securities arbitration Case 21-02209.
In the FINRA case, the Claimant contended that, after striking a deal to sell his brokerage firm to financial services firm Cronus Equity, the Respondent breached its employment agreement by refusing to make salary payments to the broker for his role as the firm’s Chief Compliance Officer. After submitting evidence to the FINRA arbitrator, he agreed with the Claimant’s claim and supporting evidence, and the Florida-based broker was awarded all of his compensatory damages and attorney’s fees.
According to securities attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq., “We are proud to have represented our client who is a hard-working securities professional who spent over 27 years in the brokerage industry. This award shows that the FINRA arbitration forum works. Our client’s compensation was wrongfully withheld by Cronus Equity, and he is pleased to have been awarded a full recovery.”
About Us
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KlaymanToskes has recovered more than $230 million for Claimants in FINRA arbitrations alone. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
