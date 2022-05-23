From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Friday, May 20, 2022 at approximately 10:07 p.m. the Augusta Regional Communications Center received complaints of a black Dodge Ram operating erratically northbound on I-95 in Pittsfield. That information was passed to dispatchers at the Bangor Regional Communications Center who put out a general broadcast. A Warden who was in the area spotted the vehicle and activated his emergency blue lights. At first, the operator, later identified as 33-year-old Barry Hall of Jay, started to pull over before speeding off at a high rate of speed. The Warden believing Hall was impaired, began to pursue the vehicle northbound on I-95 before losing sight of him.

An officer with the Hampden Police Department located the vehicle on Western Avenue in Hampden and attempted to stop Hall, but he failed to stop. A State Police Trooper picked up the pursuit on Western Avenue as Hall continued to travel at high rates of speeds. Hall blew through the intersection of Mayo and Kennebec Roads and drove his vehicle into the woods where he fled away from the scene. He has not been located.

A warrant has been issued for Hall’s arrest on the following charges: Eluding an Officer, Operating after Habitual Offender Revocation, Driving to Endanger, Criminal Speed and Violation of Bail.

If anybody has information about this case or the whereabouts of Hall please contact State Police Troop E at 207-973-3700.

State Police were assisted by the Maine Warden Service, Hampden Police and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

