Wells Shooting Update

From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, Maine State Police Detectives arrested and charged 19-year-old Andrew Huber Young of Wells, with Murder. Andrew Huber Young is accused of shooting three people Saturday, May 21, 2022, at approximately 4:20 p.m. at a residence in Wells. Two males were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and a child has died as a result of her injuries. She has been identified as two-year-old Octavia Huber Young of Wells. An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days. At this point, we will not be naming the two male victims or discussing the victim’s relationships to the suspect.

Andrew Huber Young was transported to the York County Jail where he is being held without bail. Please contact the jail for a booking photo.



The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the shooting with the assistance of the Wells Police Department.

It is expected that Andrew Huber Young will face additional charges as the investigation proceeds.

No additional information will be released at this time.

