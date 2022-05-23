Prime Minister to receive Estonia’s Prime Minister

SWEDEN, May 23 - On Wednesday 25 May, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will receive Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas for talks.

These will primarily concern the serious security situation in our neighbourhood. Current EU matters are also on the agenda ahead of the European Council meeting.

14.00: Ms Andersson receives Ms Kallas outside the entrance to Björnen – photo opportunity

14.02: Statements by both leaders (in English)

13.15–13.45: Admittance and security checks via Rödbodgatan 6

The press briefing will be livestreamed on government.se and on the Government’s YouTube channel.

The Government’s YouTube channel

A maximum of 2 people per editorial office. Participation is subject to available space. Press credentials are required.

Advance registration required by 10.00 on Tuesday 24 May to Nina Kefi (see press contacts). Give your name, the name of your editorial office, your email address and mobile phone number, and attach a photo of your press credentials.