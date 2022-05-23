Participation and speech at the 78th session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP)

TAJIKISTAN, May 23 - On May 23, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon took part and spoke at the 78th session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), which was held in virtual format.

The meeting was also attended by the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Armida Alisjahbana, heads of state and government of Thailand, Georgia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Fiji, Malaysia, Samoa, Vietnam, New Zealand and other international and regional organizations.

First, the head of Tajik state Emomali Rahmon congratulated all ESCAP member states on the occasion of its 75th anniversary.

It was noted that Tajikistan welcomes the theme of today's forum entitled "Common Agenda for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific."

During his speech, President Emomali Rahmon reflected on the impact of the global COVID-19 crisis on the economies of countries, joint efforts to combat the disease, reduce its spread and continued economic and social consequences on a global scale.

It was noted that through joint efforts we have been able to reduce to some extent the threats posed by the proliferation of COVID-19.

Today, thanks to timely anti-crisis measures taken by the government to prevent the impact of integration on the socio-economic development of the country, there is a tendency to revive the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, in 2021, economic growth in the country amounted to 9.2%, which is 4.7% more than the previous year.

According to the President of the country, the growth of consumer demand, foreign investment, revival of the process of economic development and world trade are the main factors contributing to the rapid growth of the economy.

In order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, President Emomali Rahmon stressed the need to strengthen the regulatory framework for multifaceted transportation, its infrastructure development, the establishment of regional logistics centers, the introduction of digital technologies, as well as the intelligent transport system within ESCAP to completely break the communication deadlock of Tajikistan and turn it into a transit country.

In order to implement plans and programs to address water issues, it was noted that in the framework of the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" Tajikistan as an initiator and contributor in this area, the Second Dushanbe Conference on the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028” will be held on June 6-9 in the capital of the country - Dushanbe.

In conclusion, President Emomali Rahmon wished success to the work of the ESCAP Summit and expressed confidence that all member countries of ESCAP will take an active part in the high-level conference in Dushanbe.