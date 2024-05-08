Working trip to Moscow of the Russian Federation

TAJIKISTAN, May 8 - On May 8, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for a working visit to Moscow City at the invitation of the President of the Russian Federation, Honorable Vladimir Putin.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and other officials.

On this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations and other officials.

It is expected that during this visit the Head of State will participate in ceremonial events dedicated to the 79th anniversary of the Victory Day and an informal meeting of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.